La Familia will face Davis Steel in TBT championship

The stage has been set for this weekend’s summer championship.

It’ll be La Familia hosting Davis Steel in The Basketball Tournament finals on Sunday afternoon (1:00 p.m. ET | FOX) inside Memorial Coliseum. The Kentucky alums locked up their spot in the title game Wednesday night, but Davis Steel joined them on Thursday with a wild 71-69 Elam Ending victory over The Mecca.

The winner of Sunday’s game will walk away with a $2 million grand prize. Tickets can be purchased here.

To get this far, Davis Steel had to make it out of the non-alumni portion of the TBT bracket first, taking down Gotham City Bockers, Knueppel Crew, and Red Rose War Ready before running into The Mecca in the semifinals. For those unaware, Davis Steel used to go by Eberlein Drive, which had already played 12 years in this event before partnering up in 2026. Eberlein Drive is the team Archie Goodwin, La Familia’s leading scorer, played on before suiting up for the UK alums last year. They beat La Familia in last year’s TBT.

And oh yeah, Davis Steel is a Kentucky-based company. Their website says they work out of Russell Springs, KY. In that sense, it’ll be a Kentucky vs. Kentucky matchup in the TBT championship. More fuel to the fire.

Who does the Big Blue Nation need to worry about on Davis Steel? Former Arizona guard Gabe York (a longtime TBT participant) came into the semis as his team’s leading scorer, and he continued that against The Mecca. York went for 16 points and six assists on 5-9 shooting (4-8 3PT). Anthony Clemmons added 13 points for Davis Steel against The Mecca, while DJ Rodman (son of Dennis Rodman) posted 13 points and four rebounds. Terry Taylor, a native of Bowling Green, is another player to watch for Davis Steel.

This is Steven Peake’s Super Bowl, folks. It’s gonna be a fun one on Sunday in Memorial.