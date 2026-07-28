La Familia will take on JHX Hoops (Kansas Alumni) in TBT Alumni Championship

La Familia handled business against Boeheim’s Army on Sunday and got to watch the other TBT alumni semifinal game totally stress-free on Monday. Now, the former Kentucky Wildcats (and friends) know who they’ll be playing in the alumni championship on Wednesday, which will decide who gets to play the non-alumni winner in the $2 million event championship on August 2.

Down to the Kansas alums of JHX Hoops vs. the Wichita State alums of the Aftershocks, it was the Jayhawks coming out on top in the win-or-go-home battle this evening, setting up a rematch of the 2012 national championship.

No team led by more than six points in the back-and-forth battle that went right down to the wire, finished off by former national player of the year Frank Mason III with back-to-back 3-pointers to win it in the Elam Ending. Zeke Mayo led the Jayhawks with 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3PT), followed by Jacob Hanna with 15 and Mason with 13. Marcus Santos-Silva led the Aftershocks with 15 and 10, followed by Marcus Keene with 13 and Corey Washington with 10.

The story of the night, though, was the bench-clearing brawl started by Rashard Kelly of the Aftershocks and Mario Chalmers of JHX Hoops Hollins for JHX Hoops, leading to those two, plus Jamari Traylor, Kevin Young and Tra’Deon Hollins for the latter and Q.J. Peterson, James Woodard, Morris Udeze and Chaunce Jenkins for the former all ejected from the game.

TEMPERS FLARE BETWEEN KANSAS AND WICHITA. 😳 pic.twitter.com/xAsfmAEqDm — TBT (@thetournament) July 28, 2026

It took 20 minutes to clear that up and hand out punishments in the first half before resuming play.

Then after the game came to a close, another fight broke out, leading to additional chaos in Wichita.

Absolute madness.



Frank Mason wins it for JHX Hoops, but another fight, this one a full blown one, breaks out right after the game. pic.twitter.com/bur4UcVg8E — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) July 28, 2026

A close-up showed Marcus Keene attacking Jacob Hanna and barreling into a woman on the JHX Hoops staff, both needing treatment for injuries.

It appears Marcus Keene of the AfterShocks pushes Jacob Hanna of JHX Hoops at the end of their TBT game and Hanna falls into a staff member from JHX Hoops. Both and Hanna and the staff member were treated for injuries and the incident turned into a full-blown fracas. #tbt pic.twitter.com/AWTB4vBNXE — Travis Heying (@travisheying) July 28, 2026

A TBT spokesperson tells Taylor Eldridge of Kansas.com that nobody kicked out of the semifinal game will be suspended for the final vs. La Familia.

It’s a White Out at Historic Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, live on FS1. Make sure you get your tickets here and pack the house.

The former Wildcats control their destiny with home court advantage the rest of the way. Two more games, two more opportunities to put on a show in front of Big Blue Nation. Their next matchup will be personal, running it back from 2012, when the Wildcats earned a 67-59 victory to claim banner No. 8. It’s also a preview of the upcoming Champions Classic in Chicago this November, with Kentucky set to take on Kansas — led by No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes, who controversially picked KU over UK as a Nike athlete.

Can the blue and white claim another championship against their rival? Win that one Wednesday, and they’ll win the alumni bracket to advance to the $2M event against non-alums.

Let’s finish the job, Cats.

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