La Familia's defensive game plan? Attack the team that rode a bus to Lexington

La Familia built early leads in the first and second quarters vs. JHX Hoops, pushing ahead 15-10 at the end of the former and 37-30 at the end of the latter — solid for the Kentucky alums, but manageable for the Kansas alums if they wanted to make a move coming out of halftime.

Instead, the former Wildcats would use that opportunity to make a statement in the third, outscoring the former Jayhawks 21-7 in that nine-minute period to blow the game open. The good guys pushed ahead by as many as 21 points in that frame before making it 23 to open the fourth, all but solidifying the victory. Their opponent didn’t roll over and die the rest of the way, cutting it back to 11 at one point in the Elam Ending, but that miracle attempt went unanswered as La Familia closed out the statement 78-65 victory to win the alumni championship and advance to the event title matchup.

What was the key to success in that third-quarter explosion? Getting into JHX Hoops’ tired legs, knowing they very publicly made a nine-hour bus ride from Lawrence to Lexington for the game, arriving late and gassed from an emotional, brawl-filled semifinal matchup against the Wichita State alums. At some point, the dam was going to break if they kept coming in waves — then it finally did coming out of halftime.

“Well, we knew that they didn’t fly here. We knew they were on a bus,” head coach Jon Hood said. “We knew a bunch of guys played a whole lot of minutes for them last game. We knew they got in at 3 or 4 (o’clock) in the morning, whatever. That’s the bad part of social media — if you put something on there, everybody’s going to see it, so we saw it.”

JHX Hoops’ two best players and shot-takers are Frank Mason III and Zeke Mayo, who combined for 38 points with six total 3-pointers in their 64-59 road win over the Aftershocks on Monday. Kansas head coach Bill Self said going into the La Familia matchup that the former Jayhawks would ride those two until the wheels fell off.

“I hope like heck that those two little guards, if they can both be on at the same time, I think this team can play with anyone,” he said.

That was a part of La Familia’s game plan.

“We wanted to come up and trap and try to get the ball out of Mason and Mayo’s hands. We didn’t tell the guys until after the game, but as a coaching staff, we wanted those two to combine for 25 (points), and we really, really liked our chances. And they combined for 8-for-30 and 25 points. So, I mean, everybody did their job.

“We had incredible talk in traps, and then when we switched, we had incredible talk on the backside. We rotated well 99 percent of the time. The third quarter is where the game busted open, and it was every single person out there that was guarding. It wasn’t just one or two guys.”

The offense will come and go, with Archie Goodwin holding down the fort as the stable bucket-getter, but Andrew Harrison, Willie Cauley-Stein, Darryl Morsell, Chris Coffey, Sean McNeil, James Mainor-Bell and Kahlil Whitney all trading off as scoring threats, depending on the day. Five players scored multiple times against JHX Hoops, six against Boeheim’s Army and eight combined in the two wins over The Ville.

What’s been consistent across the board, from the top of the roster down to the bottom, though, is defensive intensity and pressure. La Familia has been relentless and on the attack from the start of the tournament, happy to play and win in the mud. More often than not, that effort on one end leads to scoring production on the other — and victories overall.

“I think that when we play defense — I think it all goes back to defense. When we stop guys and we’re able to go out and run, I think we do a good job of sharing the ball and taking good shots,” Goodwin said after the JHX Hoops win. “I think we had a couple times — and a lot of them probably was me — going iso sometimes, but most of the time, I think we do a really good job of sharing the ball and getting the ball to the right spots and getting good shots.

“I think that that happens because when you play good defense and you’re able to run and you’re able to get the guys off balance instead of letting them score and then coming up against a set defense every time, it allows you to get more movement, more flow, more motion. It’s all predicated on our defense.

“If we continue to defend at a high level, we’ll have our opportunities on offense to make shots and put ourselves in position to win games.”

There was no better example of that in the third quarter, getting into those tired legs and pushing the lead to near-insurmountable territory.

Was it perfect? Well, considering they allowed exactly one basket in those nine minutes, along with five makes at the free throw line, it’s probably fair to say they gave the former Jayhawks all they could handle.

“That’s pretty close (to perfect). That is really, really close,” Hood said. “Like I said, that’s when the game busted open. We did a great job of converting those stops and then those turnovers to easy buckets at the other end. That was the game. That’s what kind of sealed it for us.”

That’s why they’ll be competing for $2 million on Sunday, right back at Historic Memorial Coliseum at 1 p.m. ET.