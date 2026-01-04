Kentucky transfer Landyn Watson visits Kansas

Welcome to Day 3 of the transfer portal. To say the coffee is flowing would be an understatement. Will Stein‘s first Kentucky staff is working furiously to build a roster in free agency but former Kentucky players are looking for new homes. On Saturday night, Cutter Boley (Arizona State) and DJ Waller Jr. (Louisville) found new college football homes. Another former Wildcat could also be close to finding his next destination.

On Saturday, linebacker Landyn Watson arrived at Kansas for a visit. The Jayhawks appear to be in the driver’s seat for the former TCU and Marshall linebacker. Oklahoma State is also in the mix.

The class of 2021 recruit spent two seasons at TCU and two seasons at Marshall before arriving at Kentucky. In his only season with the Wildcats, Watson played 237 snaps and finished the season with 21 tackles and one tackle for loss. The Texas native has played in 37 career games. Watson was Kentucky’s second transfer portal addition last offseason.

Landyn Watson will need a waiver to receive an additional year of eligibility to play college football in 2026. The linebacker has already burned through his redshirt. If there was an injury that prevented him from playing at any point, Watson could apply for a medical redshirt.

The college football veteran could be returning to the Big 12 for his sixth season of college football.

