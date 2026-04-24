Late Kentucky Oaks Post Time Could be Tipping Point for Louisville Natives

In one week, pink will fill the Churchill Downs grandstand for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Oaks. The nation’s top race for three-year-old fillies once was considered the event to attend for locals, but this year’s 8:40 p.m. ET post time has turned off Louisville natives.

The call to the post for the Kentucky Oaks is traditionally around 6:20 p.m. ET. Churchill Downs decided to push the start time back about two hours to give the race primetime coverage on NBC. Moving off of cable will certainly draw a higher rating, and more eyeballs on the race means that more people will be contributing to the betting handle.

It makes financial sense for the track. It doesn’t for many others around the city of Louisville.

The 6:20 post time allowed fans to watch the race, then return home to prepare for Derby Eve galas all across town. If you did not have a Derby Eve party plan, a trip to a nice restaurant was likely on the docket.

Restaurant owners were the first to criticize Churchill Downs’ decision. Derby Eve is the biggest night of the year for many. Those complaints fell on deaf ears, so some, like Pat’s Steakhouse, opted instead to close for the night.

Mixed Reviews from Trainers

Trainers of horses in the Kentucky Oaks aren’t exactly pleased with this decision either. While the extra attention on the race is better for the sport, it throws a wrench into their plans. Brad Cox told WLKY that it’s not ideal, “but we can suck it up and sacrifice one day.” Kenny McPeek echoed that sentiment.

“I think it’s problematic,” McPeek said. “It’s a catch-22. I think it’s a good move by Churchill for the business, because I don’t think the Oaks was getting watched. You you had to really struggle to watch it to get it on NBC Sports Network. A lot of people in the country don’t have NBC Sports Channel. If it’s going to be on primetime on NBC proper, then I think that’s good for the game.

“Louisville in general, I think we’re all going to be eating dinner very, very late. But, you know, look, I mean, that’s the fun of the weekend. Restaurants are, and the Barnstable Brown party, they’re all scratching their head how it’s going to unfold. It’ll be fine. It’ll still be a fun day.”

The Last Straw for Louisville Natives

Churchill Downs Inc. does not have a reputation as a generous member of the Louisville community. Last year, Churchill Downs received a 30-year extension of its tax exemption, and even though it’s still sending money to JCPS, that doesn’t sit well with locals.

Part of the reason Churchill Downs received the tax exemption is so that it could secure funding for more capital campaign construction at the racetrack. The racetrack has seemingly been under constant construction for the last 20 years. Who benefits from these upgrades? Not common fans. There are new suites and luxury areas for out-of-town visitors, but at least they threw general admission fans a bone with a new Paddock. Well, except general admission ticket-holders can only access a very small portion of the Paddock, and they’re about 100 yards farther away from the horses than before.

Oh, and there are the prices of tickets. It wasn’t that long ago that general admission for both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby was $100. It’s now $90 just to get into the Oaks. When that cost got too expensive, Louisville natives turned to Thurby. With all-inclusive drink and food packages, the $100 price tag was worth it. Last year, it doubled to $200 for a day at the First Turn.

Contrary to popular opinion, Louisville natives aren’t dumb. We all know Churchill Downs has been trying to price us out for years, but people were still willing to bite the bullet. But moving the Kentucky Oaks back two hours is a bridge too far for many.

The Kentucky Oaks was once the most popular race day for anyone and everyone I knew. This year, I can count on one hand the people I know who plan on attending. This isn’t just limited to my small circle of friends. Scroll through Facebook long enough, and the algorithm will deliver a lengthy diatribe from someone who has had enough of Churchill Downs. Ask any person you run into around town about their Derby plans, and the response is something along the lines of “F*** Churchill Downs.”

The delayed Kentucky Oaks post time has struck a chord with Louisville natives. Will it drive people away from the track next Friday? Will it even matter if Churchill Downs grows its betting handle with broadcast TV viewers? The move to an 8:40 p.m. ET post time may have looked great on paper, but it might have done enough damage to only be a one-year experiment for the Kentucky Oaks.

Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard, the KSR Message Board.