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Mark Pope Visits Furman Guard Alex Wilkins as He Eyes Visit

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck41 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

Furman guard Alex Wilkins is becoming a priority for Kentucky. Sources tell KSR that UK head coach Mark Pope visited Wilkins in South Carolina over the weekend.

Wilkins, the 6-foot-5 freshman guard out of Mattapan, MA, is eying a visit to Kentucky for “later this week,” sources tell KSR. Other schools involved include Alabama, Kansas, Syracuse, and UConn.

Wilkins previously had a Zoom meeting with the Kentucky staff last Wednesday. During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 17.8 points on 46 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three-point range in 35 games played. He averaged 29.7 minutes per night, dishing out 4.7 assists per game.

Wilkins was named to the 2025-26 All-Southern Team, while also winning the 2026 Southern Tournament MVP Award. In Furman’s first round NCAA Tournament game against UConn, he scored 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting, along with four assists.

Wilkins is the No. 9 shooting guard and the No. 30 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. On3 ranks him as the No. 8 shooting guard and No. 28 overall player in the transfer portal.

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2026-04-13