Former Kentucky tailback La'Vell Wright is transferring to Pittsburgh

Day 10 of the only transfer portal window of the offseason has arrived. College football programs are scrambling to build their 2026 teams. College football players are try to secure spots for the upcoming season. A former Kentucky tailback is moving back to power conference football.

After a one-year stop at WKU, La’Vell Wright signed with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Pitt has signed Western Kentucky RB transfer La'Vell Wright, @chris_hummer, @mzenitz and I have learned.



Wright rushed for 10 touchdowns this season. Was previously at Kentucky and Austin Peay.https://t.co/7hbw4R7Oxk pic.twitter.com/oy5hBL6qid — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) January 10, 2026

In his only season at WKU, La’Vell Wright rushed for 471 yards on 5.5 yards per rush along with 10 receptions for 88 yards and 11 total touchdowns. Wright played a key role on a WKU team that finished the season with nine wins and a victory over Southern Miss in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin tailback was a three-star recruit in the 2021 high school cycle who signed with Kentucky. The in-state prospect spent three years in the program and played 132 offensive snaps during his time with UK. Wright recorded 48 rushing attempts for 238 yards and one touchdown during his time in Lexington. Wright moved to Austin Peay as a redshirt junior and rushed for 609 yards on 5.3 yards per rush and five touchdowns in the FCS.

La’Vell Wright will be in his sixth season of college football in 2026. The tailback is likely still eligible after an unspecified injury caused him to miss the entire 2023 season. The running back will toting the rock in the ACC as he looks to give head coach Pat Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Kade Bell some value in Pitt’s spread tempo offense.

