Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Former Kentucky tailback La'Vell Wright is transferring to Pittsburgh

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett18 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Day 10 of the only transfer portal window of the offseason has arrived. College football programs are scrambling to build their 2026 teams. College football players are try to secure spots for the upcoming season. A former Kentucky tailback is moving back to power conference football.

After a one-year stop at WKU, La’Vell Wright signed with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

In his only season at WKU, La’Vell Wright rushed for 471 yards on 5.5 yards per rush along with 10 receptions for 88 yards and 11 total touchdowns. Wright played a key role on a WKU team that finished the season with nine wins and a victory over Southern Miss in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin tailback was a three-star recruit in the 2021 high school cycle who signed with Kentucky. The in-state prospect spent three years in the program and played 132 offensive snaps during his time with UK. Wright recorded 48 rushing attempts for 238 yards and one touchdown during his time in Lexington. Wright moved to Austin Peay as a redshirt junior and rushed for 609 yards on 5.3 yards per rush and five touchdowns in the FCS.

La’Vell Wright will be in his sixth season of college football in 2026. The tailback is likely still eligible after an unspecified injury caused him to miss the entire 2023 season. The running back will toting the rock in the ACC as he looks to give head coach Pat Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Kade Bell some value in Pitt’s spread tempo offense.

Kentucky transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tuckert (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-11