Former Kentucky tailback La'Vell Wright is entering transfer portal again

The party does not officially get started until Friday but the free agent market is already forming. College football player movement is off and running before the official transfer portal blitz arrives this weekend. A former Kentucky tailback is the latest name to enter the market.

La’Vell Wright is entering the portal for the third time in his college football career.

Western Kentucky RB La'Vell Wright is entering the transfer portal, his reps @noah_reisenfeld and @Adie_vongontard tell @On3sports.



The 6-foot, 222-pound RB is a former Kentucky transfer. He's rushed for 1,352 yards and 16 TDs, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.… pic.twitter.com/m9QVcKJN3i — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 29, 2025

In his only season at WKU, La’Vell Wright rushed for 471 yards on 5.5 yards per rush along with 10 receptions for 88 yards and 11 total touchdowns. Wright played a key role on a WKU team that finished the season with nine wins and a victory over Southern Miss in the New Orleans Bowl. Wright is likely trying to use this year as a launching point to get into a better conference in 2026.

La’Vell Wright was a three-star recruit in the 2021 high school cycle that signed with Kentucky. The in-state prospect spent three years in the program and played 132 offensive snaps during his time with UK. Wright recorded 48 rushing attempts for 238 yards and one touchdown during his time in Lexington. Wright moved to Austin Peay as a redshirt junior and rushed for 609 yards on 5.3 yards per rush and five touchdowns in the FCS.

Since the tailback did not appear in a game in 2023 likely due to an injury, the North Hardin product will receive a sixth season of eligibility. La’Vell Wright will still be playing college football in 2026 and will be looking for his fourth school.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Friday, Jan. 2, but so far, we know of four players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason once it does. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

