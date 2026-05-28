A lawsuit has been filed against Sean Woods claiming school officials hid misconduct

A lawsuit has been filed by two parents alleging that Sean Woods and members of the Scott County Public Schools system purposely hid misconduct made toward female students.

A member of the Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 1992 squad, known as The Unforgettables, Woods allegedly engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior aimed at a pair of female students. Until recently, Woods was serving as the Scotty County High School boys basketball coach and an instructor at the school. The suit accuses him of making sexual comments, asking about sexual experiences, inappropriately touching female students, and inviting students to drink alcohol and attend parties.

The suit also claims that Scott County administrators knew of the misconduct and allowed Woods to continue serving as a coach and administrator anyway. The superintendent (Billy Parker) and high school principal (Elizabeth Gabehart), along with several other individuals, were named in the lawsuit, as well, accusing them of purposely refusing to report the misconduct and misleading parents on what was happening.

Those students have since transferred schools as of January 2026. Woods has not been formally charged with a crime at this time. The full court filing, which includes 18 legal counts, was obtained by WKYT and can be found by clicking the link here.