Led by Rueben Chinyelu, Florida's physical frontcourt will challenge Kentucky

Thanks to Saturday’s comeback win, Kentucky managed to sweep Tennessee, the nation’s top offensive rebounding team, during the regular season. The Wildcats’ reward for pulling it off? A road showdown with the nation’s second-ranked offensive rebounding team.

Florida is posting an offensive rebounding rate of 43.2 this season, which ranks second nationally per KenPom. Through 10 SEC games, that number has only dipped to a rate of 41.1. Essentially, the Gators are grabbing nearly half of all their misses. Todd Golden‘s team cleans up on the defensive glass better than most, too. If you thought Tennessee’s frontcourt was a load to deal with, just wait until this Florida team is standing across from Kentucky in a few days.

“They’ve just been so dominant physically on the glass, in the paint, with their pace,” Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said of Florida on Hoops HQ Sports. “There’s no test probably in our league more significant than Florida in terms of physicality of standing up and owning some space and engaging in the fight.”

Similar to the Wildcats, Florida has turned its season around in conference play. The Gators started out with a 9-5 record, opening SEC action with a close loss to Missouri. Since then, they’ve won eight of nine games (sound familiar?) and rank among the top teams in the country by both the computer metrics and media polls. A big reason for that is their trio of starting big men, who all possess different skillsets.

The first player that came to Pope’s mind when breaking down Florida was 6-foot-11, 245-pound junior center Rueben Chinyelu, who might just be the best pure rebounder in the country. He’s pulling in 12.2 rebounds per game against SEC foes, ranking top 10 nationally in both individual offensive (17.9; 6th) and defensive (30.7; 3rd) rebounding rates. For reference, in his final season at UK, Oscar Tshiebwe posted an offensive rebound rate of 19.6 with a defensive rebounding rate of 28.0. Numbers-wise, Chinyelu is right there with him.

“This Rueben Chinyelu, I think he’s a special player,” Pope said. “I got a ton of respect for this kid. I don’t know anything about him as a human being except what you can read and how he plays. The physicality and the versatility he brings, especially on the defensive end to their team, is unbelievable.”

Chinyelu is mostly an around-the-basket player offensively. He has 27 dunks on the season. He’s shooting 68.6 percent on “close twos”, per BartTorvik, with just one three-point attempt on the season. Unlike some of those Tennessee bigs, Chinyelu can score efficiently at the rim. He’s a Defensive Player of the Year candidate for his ability to not only defend the paint, but also switch onto guards. Florida is 14-0 this season when he records a double-double.

And yet, Chinyelu might not even be the best player in Florida’s frontcourt. That title belongs to 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward Thomas Haugh, who is up there with Kentucky’s Otega Oweh as one of the frontrunners for SEC Player of the Year. Haugh is averaging 19.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per outing in SEC play on shooting splits of 47.8/37.5/76.4. Florida is dominating opponents when he and Chinyelu share the floor (+99 as a duo across 229 minutes played together in the SEC, per CBB Analytics).

“They have incredibly skilled and talented players up and down all around, including Haugh, who, if he’s not the best player in the league, is definitely one of the best,” Pope said. “I think I might have the best player in the league on my team. But they’re a great team.”

We haven’t even mentioned 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward Alex Condon, who’s averaging 12.2 points, seven rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in conference play for the Gators. Add in 7-foot-1, 210-pound center Micah Handlogten off the bench, and it’s easy to see why Florida’s frontcourt has this group sitting at the table with some of the nation’s best teams right now.

Pope will have his hands full with all of them when Kentucky faces Florida in Gainesville on Saturday (3:00 p.m. ET | ABC).