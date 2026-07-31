Let the Mason Williams hype build! The rookie beat Milan Momcilovic and Trent Noah in a week-long shooting contest

Milan Momcilovic transferred to Kentucky as the best shooter in college basketball, coming in at 48.7 percent from deep on 7.5 attempts per game. There is a reason he was one of the highest-paid portal additions in the entire cycle.

Trent Noah is the Mountain Mamba, known for hitting big shots in big games, and for the growing legend of his practice production — despite the up-and-down nature of his sophomore campaign due to injury and role change. We’re still waiting for consistency during the season, but no one can deny his shooting ability.

But did you know Mason Williams is hitting shots more efficiently than both right now in practice?

Mark Pope went live on Instagram to break the news that, leading up to Friday, the rookie point guard was leading the team in its pre-practice 3-point contest. Could he hang on to win the week’s crown, though?

“We have a shooting contest where we shoot 100 threes at the start of every practice — off the move and catch-and-shoot,” Pope said. “Right now, going into day four, Mason Williams is leading, making 247 out of 300 threes at 82 percent. Second is Milan Momcilovic at 241 out of 300. He’s down six. Trent Noah is down eight. So, now, we’re going to find out this week’s shooting champ. We’ll post the results later.”

Now, here’s the thing: Momcilovic has already earned a reputation for coming from behind in this contest and winning on the last day, apparently. And it sounds like Ousmane N’Diaye is behind one of the recent collapses, letting the win slip through his fingers in favor of the Iowa State transfer.

Would Williams choke away his lead?

“Mason is feeling all the pressure,” Pope said.

“I’m not Ousmane N’Diaye,” he responded.

Just now, @CoachMarkPope went live on Instagram to tell BBN about the shooting competition his guys are doing before practice each day 👀@MaseWill5 currently leads the pack, but @MilanMomcilovi5 and @trentnoah2_ are close behind heading into the final practice of the week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/giBQLSwvBk — Blue Chips Media (@BlueChipsBBN) July 31, 2026

Fast forward to Pope’s next IG Live, and we got our answer.

“All of the pressure and the weight of the world to get this week’s winner. (Matt) Santoro, what do we got?” the head coach asked, followed by the team’s world-famous video coordinator pointing in the freshman point guard’s direction.

Momcilovic and Noah shared that while they technically tied to win today’s battle with 86 makes out of 100, they did not win the war vs. Williams, who knocked down 81 to earn the tight overall victory.

It got close, with the rookie only escaping with a one-make win, but against all odds, he still pulled it off — and put together a hell of a week from start to finish with 328 threes out of 400 attempts.

“Consistency matters, though,” Williams said. “I shot 83, 82, 82, 81.”

The final results:

Mason Williams – 328/400 (82% 3PT)

Milan Momcilovic – 327/400 (81.75% 3PT)

Trent Noah – 325/400 (81.25% 3PT)

UPDATE: @MaseWill5 is the winner of this week’s three point contest after beating @MilanMomcilovi5 by ONE 🤯



We’ll need weekly updates for this @CoachMarkPope 😂 https://t.co/2ZbCEQjD0d pic.twitter.com/MhnNjAekHv — Blue Chips Media (@BlueChipsBBN) July 31, 2026

Quite impressive.

“Mason has got to grow, for sure, but he’s coming in with a college-ready body. And he is a voracious worker,” Pope told KSR earlier in the summer. “I’ve talked about this publicly a lot, about how he just is relentless in the gym. He’s shooting the ball at an elite level. He’s one of those guys right now, as a young player, that I’m trying to get him to stop deferring and actually go hunt possessions.

“He’s a great playmaker. He’s got to learn how to play us. He’s got to learn all the freshman stuff, but I’m telling you, I have high hopes for him and his trajectory. I think he’s got a chance to be a very good player.”

Maybe sooner rather than later? If he’s already earning 3-point king honors in practice, perhaps it’s not too crazy to think about.