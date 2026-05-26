Lexington named a Top 10 city for food in the United States

Congratulations, Lexington. You did it. A top-10 ranking for the best food in the United States. This isn’t KSR’s opinion, but that of Condé Nast Traveler, which does fun things like rank cities based on their cuisine.

Condé Nast ranked Lexington, Kentucky, at No. 6 on its list of the best cities for foodies. However, I am learning as I write this that the list is several months old, part of the 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards. Still, UK Athletics posted it today, so we’re rolling with it as if it’s new news around here. UK thought it was important enough to make a social media graphic, so who are we to ignore it?

One of the best food cities in the nation 🤤 pic.twitter.com/FLPMnwYabb — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) May 26, 2026

Condé Nast Travel’s Top 10 Cities For Food (2025)

Oakland, CA New Orleans, LA Milwaukee, WI Chicago, IL San Francisco, CA Lexington, KY Columbus, OH Santa Fe, NM New York City, NY San Diego, CA

Objectively, that’s a terrible list, but Lexingtonians will take the compliment. Here’s Condé Nast’s explanation of the sixth-place ranking:

Even if you don’t make it to one of the 18 bourbon distilleries in Lexington, many of the city’s best restaurants have deep, archival spirit libraries that you won’t find elsewhere. From iconic local chef Ouita Michel’s restaurant family (which includes Holly Hill Inn and Smithtown Seafood, both of which are must-visits) to Granddam, a hotel restaurant led by former Top Chef contestant Paula Endara that celebrates Appalachian cuisine, Lexington’s hospitality scene continues to fuse Southern tradition and innovation.

While I don’t agree that Lexington should be ahead of cities like New York City and even Louisville, the food scene has gotten really good around Lexington lately. There’s a wide variety and a long list of outstanding restaurants in town. Sixth just seems a little high, but we’ll take it and run with it, as I am doing right now.

So, congrats again, Lexington. Voting is underway now for the 2026 rankings.