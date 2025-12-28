A Lexington native has already won four CUSA Freshman of the Week awards

One of Lexington’s own is having a breakout rookie season out in Bowling Green.

Western Kentucky guard Armelo Boone picked up his fourth Conference USA Freshman of the Week award earlier this week. A former high school star at Woodford County and Frederick Douglass, Boone is the Hilltoppers’ second-leading scorer through 11 games this season, averaging 12 points per outing to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals in just 22 minutes.

The 6-foot-4 Boone picked up three straight CUSA Freshman of the Week awards on Nov. 17, Nov. 24, and Dec. 1 before claiming his fourth on Dec. 22. Last week, he averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor in two games off the bench (a win over Campbellsville and a loss to Tulsa). His season-high was a 22-point showing in a win over Wichita State on Nov. 28.

Boone, who started his high school career at Frederick Douglass before spending his senior season at Woodford County, was an unranked prospect by On3/Rivals but did hold three-star status by 247Sports. He picked up offers from Western Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, Murray State, and Miami (OH) before ultimately landing with the Hilltoppers in July 2024. He averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest as a senior at Woodford County.

Boone is actually one of five Bluegrass natives on the WKU roster, which also includes leading scorer Teagan Moore (17.4 PPG) out of Owen County. Guard Kade Unseld (Warren Central), guard Jack Edelen (Male), and Cade Stinnett (Greenwood) make up the other in-state prospects on Hank Plona’s squad.

It’s not just the stats that stand out with Boone, though — he’s also a highlight-maker. This dunk in WKU’s 83-78 loss to a ranked Vanderbilt squad made SportsCenter’s Top 10.

Big things are in store for the Lexington kid.

