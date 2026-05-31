Lexington Sporting Club women win the Gainbridge Super League Final

The Lexington Sporting Club women have been crowned league champions.

Lexington SC pulled out a 3-1 victory over Carolina Ascent FC on Saturday evening at home to secure the second-ever title in Gainbridge Super League (USLS) history.

In a battle between the league’s top two defenses, Carolina struck first in this one to take a 1-0 lead right before halftime, but Lexington’s McKenzie Weinert responded with a 72nd-minute goal to tie the score before the match went into extra time. Regan Steigleder and Addie McCain both scored in the first of two extra time periods to seal the victory for the Gals in Green.

Goals scored:

CAR: 45+1’ Mia Corbin

LEX: 72’ McKenzie Weinert (assist: Catherine Barry)

LEX: 96’ Regan Steigleder (assist: Alyssa Bourgeois)

LEX: 104’ Addie McCain

A sellout crowd of 7,715 fans filled Lexington SC Stadium to witness history in what was the first-ever professional championship match ever hosted in Lexington. Steigleder was named the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Final MVP.

IS THIS REAL LIFE RN??? pic.twitter.com/7ZJd1amt5y — Lexington Sporting Club Women (@LEXSCwomen) May 31, 2026

After finishing in last place during the inaugural 2025 season, the Gals in Green rose all the way to the top in just their second year in existence. Lexington SC also won the Players’ Shield this season for finishing with the best regular season record in the league (14-3-11).

The Lexington SC women might be a new franchise, but success has come quickly. They closed the season with an 8-1-1 record over the final 10 matches ahead of the championship. To win the title, the Gals in Green had to take down a Carolina team that hadn’t lost a match in its previous 12 outings.

For Lexington, Catherine Barry, Taylor Aylmer, and Allison Pantuso all received Gainbridge Super League First Team All-League awards earlier in the season, while McCain was named to Second Team All-League. That wasn’t all, though. Allison Pantuso was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, with Barry and Kat Asman securing the league’s Golden Boot and Gainbridge Golden Glove awards, respectively.

All of that talent ultimately led to a championship. Not a bad year two run for the new queens of the USLS.