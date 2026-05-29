Lexington's Céleste Coffee turns Milan Momcilovic into a cup of joe -- wearing a Kentucky jersey
Milan Momcilovic to Kentucky? Celeste Coffee is printing it into existence with a cold brew at Friday’s KSR Golf Scramble.
If those words confuse you, that’s okay. I didn’t really know what I was looking at either when the KSR crew shared the wild development this morning from the University Club in Lexington.
It started with some KSR coffees made to order ahead of today’s radio show and scramble, delicious and on ice, but with the website and show logo right there on the top in foam fashion. Cool, right?
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Then things got a little crazy when Céleste Coffee tested its printing limits with a cup not only showing off Momcilovic’s likeness — there is clearly an NIL deal to be made here — but also rocking a Kentucky uniform, wearing his No. 22 from Iowa State.
I’d say he looks right where he belongs. Not on a cup of coffee, necessarily, but wearing Kentucky on his chest at his final stop as a college basketball player.
One thing we know for certain: Louisville and Arizona coffee shops aren’t doing anything like this.
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