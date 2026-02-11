'I like where we are going, I don't like where we are': Kenny Brooks sees progress despite losses

Since Teonni Key returned from injury Kentucky went on the road and beat Arkansas by 20, lost to No. 5 Vanderbilt by one and lost at No. 4 Texas and was down one with six minutes to go. For 99% of women’s college basketball teams, you’d look at that 1-2 record in those games and say that you kept it close with two top five teams and still feel good about yourself.

Kentucky, however, sits at 5-6 in the SEC and has lost five of its last six games. When you just look at the wins and losses purely, it’s hard to feel good about this team. At the same time though, that 99% sentiment should apply to Kentucky too, mainly because of this last three-game stretch with Key back.

Following the Texas game, KSR asked Kenny Brooks if he feels that his group is trending in the right direction, despite some recent losses.

“I do, I really do,” Brooks answered. “I like where we are going, I don’t like where we are at the moment, but I like where we are going. I promise you, we’re gonna be right there, and we’re gonna be one of those teams that is gonna have to be reckoned with. We’ve just been unfortunate. Obviously, Teonni’s a big part of what we do and not having her for six games, we didn’t have some of the results that we wanted.”

With Key back, however, Kentucky has played better, generally speaking. You can point to missed free throws and costly turnovers, but at the end of the day, the Cats are back to being competitive against some of the best teams in the country.

“I think we are trending in the right direction and playing some really good basketball,” Brooks added. “We just have to get over the hump and start getting the results that we want.”

