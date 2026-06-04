Lil Wayne has a Horse in the Belmont Stakes

Horse racing is turning to influencers and celebrities to raise the profile of the sport and take it to places where it’s rarely seen. Griffin Johnson exchanged his TikTok posts for a piece of ownership in Sandman, who raced in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Now, Lil Wayne is getting in the mix just ahead of the Belmont Stakes.

The Fireman is a part of the Run Fast Racing conglomerate. On Saturday, they will enter Vitruvian Man in the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Vitruvian Man broke his maiden last fall at Keeneland, his only win in six starts. Trained by Doug O’Neill, the horse most recently placed third in the Santa Anita Derby.

“He’s always shown a lot of talent, he was just a little slow to come around,” O’Neill told the Daily Racing Form. “He’s training well.”

Antonio Fresu will get the mount in the Belmont Stakes. Vitruvian Man is the longest shot in the Triple Crown race at Saratoga, with a morning line of 30-1.

Lil Wayne’s ownership stake is a way to promote the Run Fast Racing conglomerate. Individuals can purchase a piece of the horse with a $100 a month subscription and receive payouts if any members of the 17-horse stable win. They previously named a horse Sixhoofsevenhoof, an ode to one of Lil Wayne’s hits. He’s not the only big name from hip-hop involved. Lil Yachty and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro are also involved in the conglomerate.

Post time for Saturday’s Belmont Stakes is at 7:04 p.m. ET on Fox.

2026 Belmont Stakes Post Positions

Post Horse Odds Trainer Jockey Owner 1 Vitruvian Man 30-1 Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu Glenn Sorgenstein WC Racing Inc. 2 Powershift 12-1 Todd Pletcher Luis Saez Repole Stable, Liberty Road Stables 3 Chief Wallabee 3-1 Bill Mott Junior Alvarado Michael and Katherine G. Ball 4 Renegade 2-1 Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. Robert and Lawana L. Low and Repole Stable 5 Ottinho 20-1 Chad Brown Dylan Davis Three Chimneys Farm (Goncalo B. Torrealba) 6 Growth Equity 12-1 Chad Brown Manuel Franco Klaravich Stables Inc. 7 Commandment 6-1 Brad Cox John Velazquez Wathnan Racing 8 Emerging Market 6-1 Chad Brown Flavien Prat Klaravich Stables Inc. 9 Golden Tempo 9-2 Cherie DeVaux Jose Ortiz Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable

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