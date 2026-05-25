Colorado lands commitment from 4-star tackle Li'Marcus Jones

Kentucky football has been on a recruiting heater in May. The Wildcats are now up to 19 commitments and have major momentum on the trail. A commitment wave has arrived ahead of the official visit blitz in June. Prospects from all over the country are making decisions.

A Kentucky tackle target decided to come off the board on Sunday. After trimming his list earlier this week, Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy offensive tackle Li’Marcus Jones picked Colorado over Mississippi State and Purdue.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Li’Marcus Jones has Committed to Colorado, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’6 285 OT chose the Buffaloes over Mississippi State and Purdue



“Colorado felt like the place where I could become the best version of myself.”https://t.co/TvKffqNULd pic.twitter.com/lYuW67SVMX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 24, 2026

“Colorado just felt different when I was out there,” Jones told Rivals. “The connections I built with the coaching staff were real, and I could truly see myself fitting into the culture and the system.”

Li’Marcus Jones is the No. 362 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The tackle is a top-20 prospect in Tennessee. Jones is originally from Mississippi before relocating to Greater Nashville for his senior season. Purdue had a lot of momentum in this race before Colorado got the four-star recruit on campus for an official visit from May 15-17. He will join Nashville quarterback Andre Adams in Coach Prime’s 2027 class.

Kentucky hosted Jones for multiple unofficial visits during the spring semester. UK will continue to look for additional tackle help after adding Ian Walker to the class earlier this month.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class