The line for Devin Booker's new shoe launch is another reason why the BBN is awesome

When it comes to the dedication of the Big Blue Nation, I should probably know better at this point.

Devin Booker‘s new shoe, the Nike Book 2 “Must Be The Denim”, was exclusively launched in Lexington on Saturday afternoon ahead of tonight’s Kentucky vs. Tennessee rematch in Rupp Arena. Not far from where the Wildcats and Volunteers will tipoff later this evening, a special release of Booker’s new shoes (which go on sale to the general public in the spring) was held at Central Bank Center’s Downtown Studio.

Doors officially opened at 2:00 p.m. ET and will stay open until 8:00 p.m. ET. I had no intentions of picking up a pair for myself, but wanted to check out the scene for KSR and see what the pop-up looked like inside. I quickly had to adjust my plans once I arrived a few minutes before anyone was allowed in — hundreds upon hundreds of Kentucky fans lined West Vine Street despite the frigid temperatures to get their hands on the former Wildcats’ new shoes.

As a lifelong Lexingtonian and Kentucky fan, I should have known better…

The line to get in for the launch of the Book 2 “It Must Be the Denims” is INSANE. pic.twitter.com/TFxzx4Ecc4 — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) February 7, 2026

Once I saw how deep the line was, I knew there was no chance I’d be making my way in (telling security I was with media ended up being a failed attempt). Fans near the front of the line — which did move relatively quickly once doors opened — told me they arrived around 11 AM (some apparently came even a few hours before then!) to get their hands on Booker’s latest UK-inspired kicks. Mark Pope‘s wife, Lee Anne, and a few of their daughters even showed up in the morning to provide doughnuts for the fans who arrived extra early.

While I didn’t end up making it inside, a few fans were kind enough to share some pictures and videos from their experience once they came out on the other side with Book 2s in hand. So big shoutout to Kentucky fans Brandi and Kurt, along with KSR photographer Aaron Perkins, who all braved the cold long enough to pick up a fresh pair. A group of younger fans even let me show off the Book 2s for a quick video.

Another look inside the pop up. pic.twitter.com/mK1LI4OiTp — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) February 7, 2026

In my opinion, the shoes are undeniably awesome. They’ll complement the Wildcats’ new denim uniforms quite well tonight as Kentucky looks to sweep the regular season series against Tennessee a few hours from now. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Make sure to wear your denim, BBN.