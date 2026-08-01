Linebacker Alex Afari Could Return to Kentucky

Before I begin to write like a reporter, allow me to be candid for a moment: This is the most insane offseason Saturday shift at KSR since Mark Stoops and John Calipari got in a public feud. A judge has essentially created another transfer portal out of nowhere. As crazy as it may be, Kentucky could benefit from the chaos.

Players who did not redshirt and completed their college careers in four years have been granted an extra year of eligibility. That includes Alex Afari.

The linebacker participated in Packers mini-camp earlier this offseason. His brother tells On3’s Pete Nakos that he is exploring a return to college football, and a return to Kentucky is on the table.

A four-star prospect from Cincinnati, Afari was originally recruited as a defensive back. He moved to inside linebacker ahead of his junior campaign and emerged as a starter. In 2024, he led the team in tackles for loss (11) and ranked third on the team in tackles as a senior (61). He logged 193 tackles, 26.5 TFLs, 6.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during his four-year career.

Kentucky is inexperienced at linebacker. The Wildcats hit the transfer portal this offseason and brought in a pair of second-year players, Bo Barnes and Tavion Wallace, who logged minimal snaps as true freshmen. Afari could give the Kentucky defense a known commodity just before the fall camp kicks off on Thursday.

Kentucky’s Current Linebacker Room: Grant Godfrey (4th CFB season), Antwan Smith (3rd), Quintavion Norman (3rd), Devin Smith (3rd), Tavion Wallace (3rd), Bo Barnes (2nd), Justyn Hartley (1st)

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond have joined the team to give you the best Kentucky football recruiting coverage on the internet. Will Stein has momentum, and we have all of the intel.

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