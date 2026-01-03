Linebacker Sam Greene announces return to Kentucky

A key piece to the Kentucky defense is sticking around for the Will Stein era.

On Friday night, linebacker Sam Greene announced on Instagram that he’s returning for another season with the Wildcats. A former transfer from Southern California, Greene recorded 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, one sack, and one pass deflection in nine games played during the 2025 season for UK. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound product out of Washington D.C. missed the final three games of the year due to an injury that required surgery.

But instead of opting for the portal, Greene is sticking with the ‘Cats. Currently a redshirt sophomore, he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining in Lexington.

After a slow start to the 2025 season, Greene picked up his play to end the year before going down with his injury against Florida. He was even named a team captain for that matchup after his sack sealed the victory at Auburn the game prior. Unfortunately, his night at Kroger Field took a turn in the first half against the Gators. He was forced to the sideline, where he spent the rest of the game on crutches before ultimately missing the rest of the season.

But Greene will make his healthy return in 2026 as an impact piece for defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and the Wildcats.

