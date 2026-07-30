LISTEN: J Batt Introduces Himself to BBN on KSR

J Batt was hired to be the new director of athletics and CEO of Champions Blue a month ago. Thanks to some moving parts and red tape at his previous employer’s, Batt did not officially begin his tenure at Kentucky until earlier this week. On his third day of work, he spent time speaking directly to Big Blue Nation on Kentucky Sports Radio.

“I want everybody in Big Blue Nation to know emphatically, directly from me, that whether they come and they buy one ticket to one game a year, whether they never make it to Rupp or Kroger or Memorial, they matter,” Batt told Matt Jones.

“Because when I said earlier that the Big Blue Nation is our Delta, that might be that we have folks that step up and give dollars or buy new premium seats or buy new season tickets or add one more season ticket, but doing a little bit more for Kentucky athletics. That’s all that matters.”

Batt described BBN as the Delta. He’s not talking about the airline company or where a river meets a larger body of water. The passionate fans set the tone for the Kentucky athletic programs.

“I just want everybody in Big Blue Nation to hear from me directly. They matter the most,” said Batt. “This place is special because of them and because of the people, and we’re really lucky to be here.”

Batt touched on Kentucky football finances, scheduling philosophies, his thoughts on a Kentucky basketball general manager, and much more in this enlightening conversation with Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones.

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