Listen to Kentucky Head Coach Will Stein Thank BBN on KSR

Will Stein is one of us. He grew up cheering for the Cats in the city of Louisville. Many Saturdays were spent watching Kentucky football at Commonwealth Stadium.

Even though he was well-acquainted with Big Blue Nation ahead of his Kentucky homecoming, he admitted that it’s been an eye-opening three months as the Wildcats’ head football coach.

“Big Blue Nation is even more than I could have ever known. I was a part of Big Blue Nation as a fan, but to see how dedicated they are to the Wildcats in all of our sports,” he shared this morning on KSR.

“I mean, shoot. I’m at the gymnastics meet and there’s 2,000 people in there. Golly, this is freaking unbelievable. Women’s basketball against South Carolina, it’s packed at Memorial Coliseum to the brim. I’m just so thankful to be here to represent them… here’s Wildcat fans everywhere. It’s really cool to see how big of a pool we have throughout not just the state, but the entire country.”

Will Stein joined KSR to preview Kentucky football spring practice, which kicks off tomorrow. Before hopping on the call, he had his team practice a practice. That may sound crazy, but almost every coaching staff will have players simulate pregame warm-ups before the first game of the season. That’s essentially the case here.

“There’s so many moving parts in a football practice. If we were to go out there tomorrow and have not have walked where we’re going to be, the spots on the field, what are these transitions look like? It would have looked like a hot pile of dog S-H-I-T.”

Yes, the Kentucky head coach spelled out a curse word he couldn’t say on the air. If that doesn’t inspire you to listen to his entire conversation with Matt Jones on Kentucky Sports Radio, I don’t know what will.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.