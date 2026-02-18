Listen to Mark Pope's explanation for the loss to Georgia in his postgame press conference

It was almost midnight when Mark Pope sat down for questions following Kentucky’s 86-78 loss to Georgia. Maybe that’s why he spoke for only five and a half minutes, trying to find ways to explain such a disappointing loss at a critical point in the season.

Pope gave no opening statement and went straight to questions from the audience. The first was about the turnover margin. Then a question about broken offensive possessions late in the game, one about offensive flow, then substitution patterns in the first half, and, finally, a brief comment about Otega Oweh.

If any of that interests you, find the replay of Pope’s postgame press conference below.

Mark Pope after Kentucky’s loss to Georgia

