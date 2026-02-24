Listen to the KSR Pregame Show before Kentucky plays South Carolina in Columbia

Kentucky needs a win in a bad way. With three straight losses in the league and a sinking NCAA resume, the Wildcats have an opportunity to get back on track and away from the bubble with a game at three-win South Carolina tonight. The Gamecocks had lost seven in a row before a win on Saturday, climbing to second-to-last in the standings. They’re the least challenging opponent still on UK’s resume, so Kentucky has a chance to snap out of a funk and gain some confidence as the year winds down.

Before the game tips off in Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena, tune in to the KSR Pregame Show from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on 630 WLAP in Lexington or 840 WHAS in Louisville, or stream the show anywhere in the world on iHeartRadio. Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Drew Franklin have a preview of the game.

You can call (859) 280-2287 (CATS) to talk to the guys and share your predictions for the contest.

Go Cats. Beat the Cocks.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: How to Watch, Listen