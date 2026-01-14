Listen to the KSR Pregame Show before Kentucky vs. LSU in Baton Rouge
Kentucky is on the road again tonight, playing to get to .500 in the SEC. The opponent? Winless LSU in Baton Rouge, likely without the Tigers’ best player for a fourth straight game. Kentucky is short-handed, too, but still the betting favorite in its second road SEC test. LSU is the SEC’s only winless team. Kentucky needs to win to avoid taking LSU’s last-place spot in the conference.
Before the ball goes up in the Bayou, the KSR Pregame Show will preview the contest from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., live from Lexington. KSR didn’t make the trip, but the show would love to hear from anyone who did, so call in at (859) 280-2287 (CATS) if you’re in Louisiana to support the Cats.
Or, call in from anywhere in the world to share your predictions for the game before KSR gives its predictions at the end of the show. It’s Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Drew Franklin counting down to Kentucky versus LSU.
Listen locally on 630 WLAP in Lexington or 840 WHAS in Louisville, or stream the show anywhere in the world on iHeartRadio.
Go Cats.
Listen to the KSR Pregame Show
Kentucky at LSU: How to Watch, Listen
- Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Rodney Terry)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 383
