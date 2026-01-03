LIVE BLOG: Day 2 Transfer Portal Updates
The transfer portal brought plenty of surprises to Big Blue Nation on day one. We’re preparing for more madness on day two.
As we learn news about what’s happening with the Kentucky Wildcats, we’ll share it here and update the feed throughout the day. Hopefully, it makes it a little easier for you to navigate the seemingly never-ending stream of news. After all, one day in the transfer portal is like one week of news in real time.
We’ll start with an updated look at the visitors’ list that was shaken up by some late arrivals on Friday night. The most noteworthy addition was DeAndre Moore. The former Texas WR was a one-time Louisville commit. He skipped a trip to Ole Miss to see what Will Stein might have cooking in Lexington with Sam Leavitt.
Kentucky Transfer Portal Targets Visiting This Weekend
Jan. 2
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
DeAndre Moore, Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11.5, 190
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 225
Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187
Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 310
Delvin Morris, Center, Akron, 6-3, 280
Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico, 6-1, 230
Jan. 3
Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-5, 240
Jan. 4-5
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270
More on Overnight Additions01/03/2026 09:21:10 AM
Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn — The second-best available inside linebacker in the transfer portal started in a dozen games for the Tigers this fall, tallying 67 tackles, 7 TFLs, 16 pressures, and 2.0 sacks. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina — He suffered a knee injury in 2023, but started in all 13 games at right tackle during the Gamecocks’ 9-win ’24 season. Henry logged five starts this fall before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma — The interior defensive tackle was a rotational player in 2025, logging 106 snaps for 7 tackles, 4.0 TFls, and 1.0 sack. He’s visiting on Sunday with two years to play.
Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb — After visiting Ohio State on Friday, he pushed back a visit to West Virginia to come to Kentucky on Saturday. He posted a PFF pass rush grade of 82.9, tallying 39 pressures, 18 QB Hurries and 4.5 sacks. A product of Dayton’s Wayne High School, he has two years of eligibility remaining.
Delvin Morris, Center, Akron — He started in seven games in 2024 before taking over the role full-time last fall. He has two years to play two. Morris has trips lined up to NC State, UCF, and Houston.
Another QB to Visit Kentucky01/03/2026 08:46:18 AM
Kentucky currently only has one scholarship quarterback on campus. They’re in the hunt for Sam Leavitt, but they need more than one guy. Another player they’re looking at is Landen Clark, a dual-threat QB from Elon who threw for 2,321 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight picks last fall, while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores. He’s reportedly expected to arrive on campus on Monday.
DeAndre Moore Highlights01/03/2026 08:37:33 AM
The former Texas WR can YAC ’em. Over the last two years, he’s caught 77 passes for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns. Moore is the fifth-best available wide receiver in the transfer portal.
