LIVE BLOG: Tracking Kentucky's SEC Tournament Scenarios

By the end of the day, the SEC Tournament bracket will be set; we could know Kentucky’s path even sooner.

Right now, there are several scenarios at play. Kentucky is tied for fifth with Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M at 10-7. Due to tiebreakers, the Cats are at the bottom of that quartet, which would make them the No. 8 seed if the tournament started today.

With eight games taking place today, a lot could happen. Kentucky could wind up anywhere from a No. 4 seed, which would mean playing on Friday, to a No. 10 seed, which would mean playing on Wednesday. If the Cats beat Florida, they will be a No. 4, 5, 6, or 7 seed; if they lose, they’ll be No. 8, 9, or 10 seed.

We’ll be keeping track of it all as the day unfolds, whittling the long list of scenarios down as the games go final.

Time (ET) Matchup TV Spread Result 12:00 PM Arkansas at Missouri ESPN Missouri -2.5 TBD 1:00 PM South Carolina at Ole Miss SEC Network Ole Miss -6.5 TBD 2:00 PM Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPN Tennessee -4.5 TBD 3:30 PM Georgia at Mississippi State SEC Network Georgia -5.5 TBD 4:00 PM Florida at Kentucky ESPN Florida -6.5 TBD 6:00 PM Texas A&M at LSU SEC Network Texas A&M -3.5 TBD 8:30 PM Auburn at Alabama ESPN Alabama -8.5 TBD 8:30 PM Oklahoma at Texas SEC Network Texas -7.5 TBD

By: Tyler Thompson Kentucky’s seeding scenarios Here are all of the scenarios that could play out today, courtesy of Adam Luckett. The most important games for Kentucky to get the double bye or No. 5 seed happen first: Arkansas vs. Missouri (12 p.m. ET) and Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (2 p.m. ET). No. 4 seed — Beat Florida + Vanderbilt beats Tennessee + Arkansas beats Missouri: UK wins tiebreaker because of three wins over Tennessee and Vandy. Texas A&M vs. LSU result does not matter. No. 5 seed — Beat Florida + Vanderbilt beats Tennessee + Missouri beats Arkansas: Mizzou wins No. 4 seed due to pool record (4-0). UK wins tiebreaker over Vandy due to best win (Florida). Texas A&M vs. LSU result does not matter. OR — Beat Florida + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt + Arkansas beats Missouri + LSU beats Texas A&M. UK is the only 11-7 team on the No. 5 seed line. No. 6 seed — Beat Florida + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt + Texas A&M beats LSU + Arkansas beats Missouri: A&M and UK are in two-way tie at 11-7. Aggies win No. 5 seed tiebreaker due to head-to-head win. OR — Beat Florida + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt + LSU beats Texas A&M + Missouri beats Arkansas: UK is tied at 11-7 with Mizzou. Tigers win No. 5 seed tiebreaker due to head-to-head win. No. 7 seed — Beat Florida + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt + Missouri beats Arkansas + Texas A&M beats LSU: Mizzou, A&M, and UK are tied at 11-7. The Wildcats finish third in that three-way tiebreaker due to an 0-2 pool record. No. 8 seed — Lose to Florida + Mississippi State beats Georgia + Oklahoma beats Texas: Texas and Georgia would both be below Kentucky at 9-9. UK would finish last in 10-8 tiebreaker involving remaining teams. No. 9 seed — Lose to Florida + Auburn beats Alabama + Texas A&M beats LSU + Arkansas beats Missouri + Georgia beats Mississippi State + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt + Texas beats Oklahoma: This is a five-team tie at 10-8. UK and Vandy are tied with worst pool record (2-3). UK owns tiebreaker for best win (Arkansas) since the Hogs would finish above Alabama in this scenario. OR — Lose to Florida + Oklahoma beats Texas: A Texas loss drops them to 9-9 and out of the 10-8 tiebreaker. Kentucky would finish behind every other 10-8 team due to pool record. OR — Lose to Florida + Mississippi State beats Georgia: Same as above. UGA would finish 9-9 and fall below Kentucky. UK would lose this tiebreaker and finish last among the 10-8 teams. No. 10 seed — Lose to Florida + Alabama beats Auburn + Georgia beats Mississippi State + Texas beats Oklahoma + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt: UK loses this tiebreaker whether A&M is 10-8 or 11-7. This scenario creates a huge tie. Kentucky and Vanderbilt own worst pool record (2-3). Vandy wins the tiebreaker due to best win (Alabama) since the Tide would finish ahead of Arkansas. OR — Lose to Florida + LSU beats Texas A&M + Georgia beats Mississippi State + Texas beats Oklahoma + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt: This creates a six-team tie at 10-8. UK finishes last in the tiebreaker due to pool record (2-4).

Standings as of Saturday morning

Florida is locked into the No. 1 seed. Right now, Alabama and Arkansas are tied for second, with the Crimson Tide having the edge due to its win in the head-to-head meeting. Tennessee is in the No. 4 spot, with Missouri, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Kentucky all tied for fifth. Using the pool-play tiebreakers, the Cats have the lowest winning percentage of the four, putting them at No. 8.

Seed Team Record Games Remaining 1 Florida 15–2 at Kentucky 2 Alabama 12–5 Auburn 3 Arkansas 12–5 at Missouri 4 Tennessee 11–6 Vanderbilt 5 Missouri 10–7 Arkansas 6 Vanderbilt 10–7 at Tennessee 7 Texas A&M 10–7 at LSU 8 Kentucky 10–7 Florida 9 Georgia 9–8 at Mississippi State 10 Texas 9–8 Oklahoma 11 Auburn 7–10 at Alabama 12 Oklahoma 6–11 at Texas 13 Mississippi State 5–12 Georgia 14 Ole Miss 4–13 South Carolina 15 LSU 3–14 Texas A&M 16 South Carolina 3–14 at Ole Miss

SEC Tournament Bracket