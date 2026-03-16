LIVE: KSR Predicts the 2026 NCAA Tournament

March always brings the Madness. If it makes you too mad to watch, don’t worry. The big brains at Kentucky Sports Radio are here to tell you everything that will happen in the NCAA Tournament before it happens.

After scouring over the field of 68, the forecasts are in. Similar to the snowy weather that arrived in Kentucky two days after it was sunny and 70, this forecast is all over the place. We’re here to answer the hard-hitting questions before you make your final NCAA Tournament bracket selections:

— How far will Kentucky advance in the NCAA Tournament?

— Who will be the Cinderella everyone is talking about?

— Which teams will advance to the 2026 Final Four?

— Who is cutting down the nets in Indy as the NCAA Tournament Champion?

WATCH: KSR Predicts the NCAA Tournament

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KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. With March Madness officially here for Big Blue Nation, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.