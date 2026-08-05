Lock in for Kentucky Football season with the KSR+ FALL CAMP SALE!

The first fall camp of the Will Stein era at Kentucky is here; we’re celebrating with our biggest KSR+ sale yet.

For a limited time, KSR+ memberships are 75% OFF! New members can get their first year for just $30 or 12 months for only $2.49/month. That unlocks access to bonus coverage of the Cats, inside team and recruiting intel, in-depth scouting reports, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN, to chat with the KSR crew and fellow Kentucky fans and get exclusive scoop.

Right now is the perfect time to join the club. KSR’s insiders are bringing you all the buzz from fall camp, along with the latest on Will Stein and Mark Pope’s efforts to add to their rosters in the wake of the 5-for-5 injunction regarding the 2022 class. This week, Jack Pilgrim dropped some intel on Pope’s plans for the 15th and final roster spot; with a KSR+ membership, you’ll get the scoop first.

KSR will always have all the Kentucky sports news you need to know; if you’re ready to maximize your coverage in the most ridiculous manner possible, it’s time to check out KSR+. Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond joined the team earlier this year, adding their unparalleled knowledge and experience to the mix. KSBoard and House of Blue are busier than ever as fans count down to the kickoff of Will Stein’s first season, and a make-or-break year for Mark Pope.

Don’t miss a minute of the action and join KSR+ today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium Kentucky coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm CT!

With a KSR+ annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff and the best content. KSR reporters have set the industry standard for insider scoop and premium analysis.

— Elite recruiting coverage from our KSR recruiting analysts and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round-the-clock updates on where Kentucky stands with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The best and most informative message boards in BBN. KSBoard and House of Blue offer two distinct communities for fans of all ages to get access to premium scoop, game threads, and talk about the Cats with the KSR crew and other Kentucky fans.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of KSR and KSR+ resources, articles, message boards, alerts, podcasts, and more.

— In addition to exclusive access to all KSR premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network.

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become a KSR+ annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Kentucky coverage for ONLY $30!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.