LOOK: Blue Chip Recruits Arrive for Kentucky Official Visits

It’s the first official visit weekend of the Will Stein era. The new Kentucky head coach is kicking things off with a bang.

There are 16 visitors in Lexington for this weekend’s festivities. The guest list was even a little larger than we expected. Austin Coles, a 6-foot-4 pass-catcher from South Florida, landed in Lexington on Friday afternoon.

Austin Coles arrives for his UK official visit on June 5, 2026 – Jeff Drummond, KSR

Coles is one of eight uncommitted prospects checking out the Kentucky football program this weekend. The guest list includes a pair of Top-100 offensive linemen. Antonio Berry is Rivals’ fifth-ranked offensive tackle, while interior offensive lineman Caden Moss is the No. 41 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Antonio Berry arrives for his UK official visit on June 5, 2026 – Jeff Drummond, KSR

Caden Moss arrives for his UK official visit on June 5, 2026 – Jeff Drummond, KSR

Kentucky picked up an RPM pick this week for Malachi Brown, a four-star defensive lineman from Corbin. He will have a new teammate this fall. Larron Westmoreland transferred to Corbin after committing to the Cats.

Malachi Brown at his UK official visit, via Jeff Drummond, KSR

Larron Westmoreland arrives for his UK official visit on June 5, 2026 – Jeff Drummond, KSR

Drew Williams and Sean Fox are two of Kentucky’s top linebacker targets. The latter is more of an edge-rusher, whereas the former is one of the nation’s best second-level defenders.

Drew Williams arrives for his UK official visit on June 5, 2026 – Jeff Drummond, Kentucky Sports Radio

Sean Fox arrives for his UK official visit on June 5, 2026 – Jeff Drummond, Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky and Virginia Tech have battled for numerous players in the 2027 recruiting class. Fresh off a visit to Blacksburg, Top-500 cornerback Emerson Lewis arrived in Lexington to take a closer look at the Kentucky campus.

Emerson Lewis arrives for his UK official visit on June 5, 2026 – Jeff Drummond, Kentucky Sports Radio

The uncommitted prospects are joined by a group of Cats who have already pledged their allegiance to the 2027 recruiting class. Iveon Lewis, Mason Ball, Griff Galloway, and Tristin Hughes are among those who will spend the weekend recruiting others to join them at Kentucky.

Iveon Lewis arrives for his UK official visit on June 5, 2026 – Jeff Drummond, Kentucky Sports Radio

Mason Ball arrives for his UK official visit on June 5, 2026 – Jeff Drummond, Kentucky Sports Radio

Tristin Hughes arrives for his UK official visit on June 5, 2026 – Jeff Drummond, Kentucky Sports Radio

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