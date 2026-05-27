LOOK: Kentucky football's new weight room is beautiful

Will Stein has another recruiting tool for his belt.

The Kentucky football program has officially completed renovations to its upgraded weight room in the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. A video posted to social media on Wednesday takes the Big Blue Nation inside the new weight room and includes a time-lapse video of the entire process. The Kentucky blue-themed weights and machines sure look pretty — and that “BBN” logo on the machines is a nice touch.

The Joe Craft Football Training Facility isn’t old by any means, having opened in July 2016, but a new era of Kentucky football rightfully called for upgrades all around. Giving the weight room a facelift — thanks to Sorinex, which describes itself as “the most sought-after strength brand for professional teams, colleges, high schools and military units” — was a great place to start.

Click the video below to see for yourself.

It's here and it's perfect 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6zRPOBlh57 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) May 27, 2026

Stein wasted no time making his impact on the program, too. In late April, the UK Board of Trustees approved a $3 million project to update the Kentucky football weight room. The day after it was approved, the weight room was completely empty. In addition to the football weight room, the Nutter-Shively Complex is also receiving offseason upgrades.

With spring practice already in the books, the players will break in the new weight room this summer. Hell, it might be tough to keep some of them out of there right now. Everyone loves a shiny new toy, and Stein can use it to help sell potential recruits and toughen up his debut roster ahead of the 2026 season. But no one is likely happier about the upgrades than Stein’s strength and conditioning coaches.

Football season is closer than we think…