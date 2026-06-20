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LOOK: Kentucky QB commit Jake Nawrot shows off official visit pics

Zack Geoghegan
Zack Geoghegan@ZGeogheganKSR
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Jake Nawrot on his Kentucky official visit | via Instagram: jakenaw23
Jake Nawrot on his Kentucky official visit | via Instagram: jakenaw23

Kentucky’s future QB1, Jake Nawrot, is spending the weekend in Lexington for his official visit. Joined by several other Wildcat commits and one big-time target, we’re getting our first glimpse at what he’ll look like in the blue and white.

Nawrot, who has been committed to UK since April and is ranked No. 57 nationally in the 2027 class, has been posting pictures and videos from his OV to his Instagram page over the last 24 hours. Official visit weekends are the perfect time to put on the helmet and pads for photoshoots. He and his future teammates wasted no time doing just that as they got a feel for what playing at Kroger Field will be like.

Not only did Nawrot take pictures with Kentucky’s offensive line commits (the guys who will be protecting him from pass rushers years down the road), but he also snapped a picture with the lone uncommitted prospect taking an OV with the Wildcats this weekend: four-star wide receiver Tyler Fryman, who is committed to Louisville for baseball but is trending heavily towards choosing Will Stein’s program. Fryman, a Beechwood (KY) product, is ranked No. 195 nationally.

Nawrot sure does look like a natural in that all-white Kentucky uniform, too. A video posted to social media on Friday night showed him making the short walk from the Joe Craft Football Training Facility over to the Kroger Field turf. The entire stadium was lit up blue. Sophomore wide receiver Saxton Howard, a Lexington Christian Academy graduate, is serving as Nawrot’s host for this weekend.

Nawrot has more pictures and videos from his visit so far over on his Instagram page (@jakenaw23), which you can get to here. Other highlights from current visitors include Tank Proctor drinking coffee with the Wildcat logo printed on the foam, all five offensive line commits posing for pictures together, and lots and lots of full uniform flicks. Everyone seems to be having a great time.

Below is the complete list of this weekend’s official visitors for Kentucky.

PosNameSchoolRanking
QBJake NawrotJohn Hersey HS, IL4-star (No. 57 overall)
RBKelsey GeraldSantaluces HS, FL3-star (No. 660 overall)
WRTyler FrymanBeechwood HS, KY4-star (No. 195 overall)
TETank ProctorPlantation HS, FL3-star (No. 636 overall)
OLBrady HullPulaski County HS, KY3-star (No. 823 overall)
OLDominic BlackTri-Village HS, OH4-star (No. 221 overall)
OLMatthias BurrellSt. Francis de Sales HS, OH3-star (No. 814 overall)
OLReed GerkenPerrysburg HS, OH3-star (No. 612 overall)
OLIan WalkerPennington School, NJHigh 3-star (No. 432 overall)
DLElijah BrownPrattville HS, AL4-star (No. 297 overall)
DLJaylen MercerPrinceton HS, OHHigh 3-star (No. 507 overall)
EDGEAntwoine HigginsAnderson HS, OHHigh 3-star (No. 509 overall)
CBMiguel WilsonVigor HS, AL3-star (No. 819 overall)
CBMiles BrownWestview HS, TNHigh 3-star (No. 491 overall)

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2026-06-20
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