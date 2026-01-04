LOOK: 2026 Kentucky signee Maddyn Greenway introduced to the crowd at Missouri game

On Saturday, a source told KSR that Kentucky women’s basketball signee Maddyn Greenway would be visiting for the Missouri game. It marks her first time being in Lexington since signing with the Cats back in November.

At the Missouri game, the 2026 five-star point was introduced to the crowd, and Big Blue Nation gave her more than a warm welcome. Take a look for yourself.

Kentucky signee Maddyn Greenway receives a warm welcome from #BBN pic.twitter.com/jjcI8sd6ns — Phoenix Stevens (@PStevensKSR) January 4, 2026

Greenway is one of three signees that Kenny Brooks has locked up in the 2026 class — Long Island Lutheran (NY) guards Savvy Swords and Emily McDonald being the others. Swords is a five-star prospect as as well, while McDonald is among the top four-stars in the class.

Greenway is the No. 9 player in Rivals Industry Rankings, making her Kentucky’s highest-ranked recruit since 2013 (Linnae Harper, No. 5). Swords comes in at No. 10, and McDonalds sits at No. 36.

Stanford, UCLA, Duke, Clemson and Iowa were the runners-ups to land Greenway. Her father, Chad, was a linebacker for the Hawkeyes before spending over a decade playing for the Minnesota Vikings, and her mother, Jenni, was a track star in Iowa City. Of course, Greenway chose to chart her own path at Kentucky.

Greenway could follow in the steps of Georgia Amoore and Tonie Morgan to become the next great Kenny Brooks point guard assuming she lives up to expectations. Regardless, Big Blue Nation can’t wait for her time to wear the blue and white, as shown on Sunday.

Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pivotal Kentucky basketball season for Kenny Brooks, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.