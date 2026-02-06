LOOK: Kentucky unveils new denim uniforms for Tennessee game!

The denim uniforms have finally arrived, and they are beautiful.

Kentucky men’s basketball unveiled the new look on Friday morning, which the Wildcats will wear for Saturday’s home game against the Tennessee Volunteers. UK didn’t stray too far from the original denim look that Kentucky initially wore during the team’s 1996 national championship run, either. That was the right call.

The 2026 unis are outlined in a lighter, denim-colored blue, with KENTUCKY across the chest and the Nike and SEC logos on opposite shoulder straps. The UK logo on the shorts with “AN UNPARALLELED TRADITION” written around it is the icing on the cake. That 1996 team, which Mark Pope was a member of, was dubbed “The Untouchables”, so naturally that was included in the new uniforms, as well.

Malachi Moreno‘s number 24 jersey was the model for the photoshoot. They’ll go great with the new Nike Book Chapter 2 ‘Must Be the Denim’ shoes. What do we think, BBN? We’ll see the denims in action for the first time in 30 years on Saturday night for an 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) tipoff against the Vols.

via: Kentucky Men’s Basketball

via: Kentucky Men’s Basketball

via: Kentucky Men’s Basketball

via: Kentucky Men’s Basketball

