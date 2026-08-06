LOOK: Mark Stoops in Texas colors will take some getting used to

Mark Stoops in the Texas burnt orange doesn’t look quite right.

We’re used to seeing the Youngstown native rocking blue and white. But after Stoops’ long run as the Kentucky head football coach came to an end following the 2025 season, it was reported in March that he planned to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff in Austin as a special assistant. Months later, we finally have our first official look at Stoops as a Longhorn.

Evan Vieth of Inside Texas was at Texas fall camp on Wednesday, where he snapped a pic of the former Wildcat at his new place of employment. It’s going to take some getting used to.

First look at Mark Stoops in Texas colors@InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/DnwssRZiBp — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) August 5, 2026

Mark Stoops at Texas fall camp | Photo via

Evan Vieth, Inside Texas

During Stoops’ 13-year run (2013-25) as Kentucky head coach, he led the Wildcats to an overall record of 82-80 — the most victories all-time by the program’s head coach. UK made eight straight bowl games (four of them wins) from 2016-2023, including a pair of 10-win seasons and a couple of Citrus Bowl victories. But after Kentucky went 4-8 in 2024 and 5-7 in 2025 without a postseason appearance, it was time for change.

BBN is understandably excited about the future under Will Stein, but everything Stoops accomplished in Lexington will never be forgotten.