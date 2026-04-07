LOOK: Photos, Rapid Reaction from Kentucky Spring Football Practice

The final days of Kentucky spring practice are upon us. We are just a little more than 10 days away from the Blue-White Game at Kroger Field. Before Will Stein shows off his first team to Big Blue Nation, he let the media take a sneak peek for 30 minutes during practice No. 10.

We’ve been introduced to some of the players at the podium, but this gave the people who cover the program a chance to see the players suited up in full pads. The guys in the trenches passed the look test. The new-look offensive line is enormous, but more importantly, they move well as a unit.

Kentucky offensive lineman Olaus Alinen stretches at Spring Practice. Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

The tight end room has received plenty of hype throughout spring practice. Willie Rodriguez and Henry Boyer have slimmed down to become more agile, while Mikkel Skinner has put on some good weight to withstand the rigors of trench warfare. Wide receiver DJ Miller has been the early MVP of Kentucky Spring Practice, and it’s evident that he’s matured quite a bit from his freshman campaign.

DJ Miller at Kentucky Spring Practice. Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

Next Saturday’s spring game will be the first opportunity many Kentucky fans get to see Kenny Minchey spin it. Ball placement is not a problem for the new Kentucky quarterback. Even though he’s new to Lexington, he already has great command of the offense. “It looks like he’s been in our offense for a long time,” Will Stein said recently.

Kenny Minchey throws a pass to Denairius Gray at Kentucky Spring Practice. Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

Of all the players added to the roster during the transfer portal, CJ Baxter was the most recognizable name. He was the No. 1 running back in America when he signed to play for Texas, but a knee injury prevented him from building on a breakout freshman campaign. Kentucky isn’t throwing him directly into the fire, but he said after today’s practice that he feels healthy and is ready to prove to himself that he’s one of the best running backs in America.

CJ Baxter at Kentucky Spring Practice. Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

Baxter, Jason Patterson, and running backs coach Kolby Smith spoke to the media following Tuesday’s practice. If you aren’t the kind to watch press conference videos, make an exception to hear from Baxter. It’s one of the more impressive interviews I’ve been a part of, and it will make you proud that No. 1 is representing this Kentucky football program.

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A Kentucky Spring Practice Rapid Reaction

We were only able to watch the early portions of practice, but it was an enlightening 30 minutes. Steven Peake and I spent time discussing the energy oozing throughout the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. If you want to get fired up for Kentucky football, and see a few highlights from practice, we got you.

More Photos from Practice