LOOK: Ryan Hampton is rocking Kentucky blue on his official visit

While the 2026-27 Kentucky men’s basketball team spent the weekend moving into their new homes, one of the Wildcats top high school targets was checking out the area.

Four-star recruit Ryan Hampton is in Lexington this weekend for his official visit. Ranked No. 6 overall in the 2027 class by Rivals, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard arrived on campus Friday for a multi-day stay. Hampton’s visit lining up with the arrival of the current roster certainly didn’t hurt his opportunity to learn more about the program, either.

Hampton appears to have enjoyed his time on campus, too. The DME Academy (FL) product posted a few videos to his TikTok account of him rocking a Kentucky jersey. Hampton was joined on his OV by his brother, RJ Hampton, a professional basketball player who was once recruited by UK years ago. Ryan also posted a picture of himself at the Joe Craft Center practice gym, while RJ was sporting a fancy OVO Kentucky jacket.

Ryan Hampton rockin’ the home whites on his visit to Kentucky! 🔥🔥 #BBN pic.twitter.com/Zwo0O7XBob — Cameron Waddle (@CameronWaddle) June 7, 2026

2027 five-star wing Ryan Hampton’s visit to Kentucky is going into the night.



He posted a photo at the Joe Craft practice facility and his photoshoot.



His brother RJ, who played for the Detroit Pistons, is on the visit as well, sporting a UK varsity jacket. pic.twitter.com/zDld5Q9hK3 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) June 7, 2026

The younger Hampton has been a longtime target of Mark Pope‘s staff. Former assistant Alvin Brooks III, who has strong ties to the Hampton family, was leading the charge for the most part until his departure earlier this offseason. But new assistant Mo Williams has since taken over, leading to a scholarship offer earlier this spring.

“Pope’s pitch is that there’s a standard going to Kentucky, you will forever be a Wildcat,” Hampton told KSR+ in late May. “He told me when he came to my house that he wants the best for his players. They went far, the Sweet 16, in his earliest season. The last one, they didn’t really do good, but they came back.

“Coach Pope is a great person, a great guy, and Coach Mo Williams and the whole coaching staff. They’re definitely great people. The team that they have this year, I think they’ll be special, for sure. I’m definitely going to be watching.”

Hampton is the first 2027 recruit to take an official visit to Kentucky. Nebraska, SMU, LSU, USC, Texas, Florida State, and UConn are also in the mix. After landing Milan Momcilovic through the transfer portal, Pope has recruiting momentum trending in his favor.