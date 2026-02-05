LOOK: UK shows off new Nike Book Chapter 2 'Must Be the Denim' shoes

We learned about Devin Booker‘s latest Kentucky-inspired denim shoes earlier on Thursday, and now we know exactly what they look like.

Kentucky men’s basketball posted a picture to social media of Booker’s newest edition of the Nike Book 2, appropriately named “Must Be The Denim”. The shoe is a tribute to Kentucky’s 1996 national championship run, which saw the Wildcats rock the now-famous denim uniforms. We’ll finally see the denim look return for the first time since then when Tennessee comes to Rupp Arena on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN).

Those denim unis now have the perfect complementary shoe. What do we think, BBN?

Below are some extra details on the shoe’s features and details, provided by Nike.

“Channeling the denim uniforms worn by Book’s alma mater during their 1996 season, the Book 2 ‘It Must Be The Denim’ celebrates the 30th anniversary of an iconic jersey in college hoops history. Don’t worry: plenty of denim floods the upper of the shoe, while white and blue accents roar Kentucky Wildcats dominance. Sharpened with a new traction system that’s honed to handle every cut needed on the hardwood.”

Nike, in collaboration with sporting goods retailer Hibbett, is even running an exclusive UK launch for the new Book 2s ahead of the shoe’s official release. Before Kentucky’s matchup with the Volunteers, fans can make their way to Central Bank Center’s Downtown Studio located at 410 W. Vine St. in Lexington from 2-8 p.m. ET, where the shoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’re a student at UK who can’t make it out for the Book 2s, perhaps you can head on down to Memorial Coliseum for Thursday night’s Kentucky women’s basketball matchup against No. 7 Vanderbilt (7:00 p.m. ET | SEC Network+) to secure a different kind of denim swag.

Team Wildcat announced that any student who attends the Kentucky-Vandy game will have a chance to win a set of UK-inspired denim jersey and shorts, which are pictured below. Those who wish to enter the giveaway must arrive before 6:30 p.m. ET.

We heard @kentuckymbb is bringing denim back on Saturday, so we’re joining the memo! Students, attend the Women’s Basketball game TONIGHT for your chance to win this jersey and pair of shorts — guaranteed best fit for Saturday’s game.



* Arrive before 6:30 PM for extra entries! pic.twitter.com/ypLrJpBKYi — Team Wildcat (@TeamWildcat) February 5, 2026

It’s all denim everything right now for Kentucky basketball.