Looking back at Jerone Morton's run of success at George Rogers Clark

Jerone Morton is officially a Kentucky Wildcat. After two seasons at Morehead State and one more at Washington State, the Winchester native is returning to the Bluegrass State for his senior college campaign. A 6-foot-4 guard, he’ll bring backcourt depth and three-point shooting to Mark Pope‘s 2026-27 roster.

But when Morton takes the Rupp Arena floor in a Kentucky jersey this fall, it won’t be his first time playing in the downtown Lexington arena. He’s actually quite familiar with the building. Morton spent five seasons playing varsity basketball for nearby George Rogers Clark, helping the Cardinals win a state championship in 2022 before coming up just one victory short of a repeat bid in 2023. He’s one of the most successful high school players in the state this decade.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to see how Morton helped build a powerhouse at GRC.

Morton’s freshman season came in 2018-19 under head coach Josh Cook, who remains in charge and is coming off his second state championship victory with GRC just last month. Despite his status as a youngster, Morton saw the floor right away. His rookie high school season saw him average 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per outing while shooting 47 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from deep. He was teammates with future Kentucky walk-on Brennan Canada, who led the Cardinals in scoring that season as a senior. GRC was one win away from making the Sweet 16, losing to Campbell County in the 10th Region Championship.

Most will remember what happened to end the following season in 2019-20. Now a sophomore, Morton quickly turned into GRC’s top player. He led the Cardinals in scoring at 16.4 points per outing on shooting splits of 45.7/31.4/70.1 while leading his squad to a 28-7 record. This time around, they were able to make it to Rupp Arena and the Sweet 16, beating Montgomery County in the 10th Region Championship. But the COVID-19 pandemic wiped away their hopes of making a state tournament run. There was one bright side, though — Morton was allowed another year of high school basketball if he chose to take it, which he ultimately did.

Morton’s junior campaign in 2020-21 was impacted by the pandemic. Nine different games for the Cardinals were called off due to COVID cancellations. Still, GRC finished with a 20-5 record and once again made it out of the 10th Region. Morton and the Cardinals even took down Oldham County in the Sweet 16 opener before falling to Elizabethtown in round two. Morton finished the season averaging 22.6 points per contest on shooting splits of 48.9/31.7/64.6.

Winning got serious during Morton’s senior season in 2021-22. He averaged 18.7 points per game on splits of 49.4/38.5/73.0. GRC lost just one game all season en route to winning its first state championship since 1951, and that came against a school from South Carolina by just two points.

Winning it all wasn’t easy, though. The Cardinals needed two overtimes to beat Lincoln County in the semifinals before winning a 43-42 rock fight against Warren Central in the title game. Morton led his team with 14 points, taking home tournament MVP honors along the way. I was actually on the Rupp Arena floor to watch it all happen. Warren Central had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but the final shot didn’t fall.

MVP of the 2022 Boy’s Sweet 16 Tournament.



Junior guard Jerone Morton. pic.twitter.com/rqWP6RiXmb — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) March 20, 2022

Morton came back to GRC as a fifth-year senior in 2022-23, intending to cut down the nets once again. And while the Cardinals suffered a handful of in-state losses along the way (finishing 30-6), they were still able to comfortably come out of the 10th Region and make it back to Rupp Arena for a fourth straight year. The path to make it back to the title game was anything but easy, though.

In fact, Morton had to beat a couple of future Wildcats along the way, one of them currently hitting big shots in the NBA Playoffs. GRC took down North Laurel and a senior Reed Sheppard in round one. Sheppard dropped 23 points, but Morton led his team with 19 points as the Cardinals pulled out a 60-54 win. Up next? Lyon County and a junior Travis Perry.

“There’s no doubt when we’re playing tomorrow night (against Perry), I would imagine who he’s gonna want to guard. And there’s no question about it. There’s no hesitation. If it was LeBron James, Jerone Morton is probably asking for the matchup,” Cook said after GRC beat North Laurel in 2023. “If I’m picking a player in the state of Kentucky, it’s Jerone Morton, and I think his results say why.”

GRC came out on top with a 60-56 victory as Perry scored 19 points. Morton was the primary defender on both Sheppard and Perry in those games, and he held them to overall performances that were below their usual standards.

The Cardinals then took down Frederick Douglass in the semifinals before running into Warren Central once again in the championship. Only this time, the Dragons were able to exact revenge, winning 64-60 in another instant classic. Morton’s high school career had finally come to an end after averaging 19.8 points per game on shooting splits of 52.4/30.6/77.8 in his final season.

Across his five seasons at GRC, Morton collected a total of 2,684 points. He was a Mr. Basketball candidate and made All-State teams along the way. He went to three straight Sweet 16 quarterfinals, helping Cook build GRC into one of the state’s top teams on a yearly basis. It all led to Morton playing Division I basketball. Over three years later, he’ll look to repeat the same success at Rupp Arena that he had when he was a high schooler — this time in the Kentucky blue and white.