Louisville Adds Another Former Kentucky Wildcat from the Transfer Portal

Wires are being crossed in the Governor’s Cup rivalry. Not only are coaches changing colors, plenty of players have jumped into the transfer portal to shift allegiances.

Late Saturday night, former Kentucky center Evan Wibberley signed to play for Louisville. There are now seven players who either played for Kentucky, or once committed to the Cats, who have transferred to Louisville this offseason. That includes former Kentucky wide receiver Hardley Gilmore, who actually flipped from Louisville to Baylor before putting pen to paper in the portal.

Wibberley is a Northern Kentucky native who started his career at Western Kentucky. In 2024, he emerged as the starting center and earned All-C-USA Honorable Mention honors for the 8-win Tops. Kentucky recruited Wibberley to take over the Wildcats’ starting position for the 2025 season. Instead, Jager Burton bulked up and moved down to center. He started in every game and was the Wildcats’ highest-graded offensive lineman, relegating Wibberley to a reserve role.

The previous coaching staff had Wibberley lined up to take over the position in 2026, but plans changed. When Will Stein and Cutter Leftwich took over, they sought out former Baylor starting center Coleton Price, the No. 33 player in the transfer portal. The Cats added three more interior offensive linemen, leading Wibberley to seek out redder pastures.

While I cannot confirm this, there is reason to believe that Wibberley has become the first person to ever play for all three FBS football teams in the state of Kentucky. Quite the achievement.

Only three players who have left the Kentucky Wildcats this offseason are still looking for a new home. Surely, Vince Marrow and Jeff Brohm will be reaching out to them soon.

The transfer portal window officially closed at midnight on Jan. 16. However, that is just the deadline for players to share with schools their intent to leave. With the MLK holiday on Monday, we could learn of more departures all the way till Wednesday. In the transition from Stoops to Stein, 21 players have left the program.