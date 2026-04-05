Louisville Ballard alum Jo Adell robbed THREE home runs against the Mariners

The MLB season is young, but you won’t see many better individual defensive performances than what happened yesterday in Los Angeles.

Louisville Ballard alum Jo Adell robbed the Seattle Mariners of three (yes, THREE!!) home runs on Saturday during the Los Angeles Angels’ 1-0 win. His first robbed homer came in the opening inning, Adell jumping at the wall to deny a right-field home run from Cal Raleigh. The second came in the eighth inning off a Josh Naylor bomb with the game still tied 0-0, mirroring Adell’s first run-saving catch at the right field wall.

But the third robbery was the most important (and most impressive). With the Angels clinging to a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth, Adell sprinted to the right field foul post to make a diving catch into the crowd, snagging J.P. Crawford’s rocket shot that would have tied the game.

“It’s just one of those things where baseball can amaze you night in and night out,” Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh said. “You can see something you’ve never seen before. The game, it’s amazing. I’ve never seen that.”

The Angels literally needed all three of these insane moments from Adell to steal the win. Just incredible stuff. Don’t expect to see it happen again for a longgg time.

All three of Jo Adell's HR robberies on Saturdaypic.twitter.com/dykKX6Ocel — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) April 5, 2026

This pose after the last home run Jo Adell robbed last night is truly incredible. pic.twitter.com/4nbOaRxBBf — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) April 5, 2026

Originally from North Carolina, Adell attended high school at Louisville Ballard for all four years, being named Gatorade Kentucky Baseball Player of the Year as a senior. He committed to play college baseball for Louisville while still a high school freshman, but immediately began his pro career after being drafted 10th overall by the Angels in 2017. Adell made his MLB debut in August 2020, improved his game in 2021, and made his first career Opening Day roster in 2022.

Once 2025 hit, the outfielder turned into one of the Angels’ best players, his teammates even naming him MVP of the team. He finished fourth in the American League in home runs (37) and was nominated for the 2025 All-MLB Team (OF) for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old continues to elevate his game, and Saturday’s incredible defensive showing was the best example of his development.