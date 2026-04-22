Kentucky's 14-11 loss to Louisville includes errors, walks galore

Kentucky had a chance to get the brooms out against Louisville on Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium on Tuesday night. Instead, a familiar game script popped up in the only midweek road game of the season.

This one had nothing to do with the offense. Kentucky’s pitching and defense struggled to play clean baseball. The Bat Cats walked 14 batters, had three errors in the first three innings, and simply could not get out of its own way. The final result was a Quad 2 loss on the resume.

Louisville handed Kentucky a 14-10 defeat in a marathon college baseball game that lasted over four hours. Nick Mingione‘s squad has now lost 5 of 7 heading into this weekend’s SEC series. UK is reeling heading into a big stretch.

BOX SCORE: Louisville 14, Kentucky 10

Ben Cleaver lasts just one inning in first midweek start

Preseason All-SEC selection Ben Cleaver was pulled from Kentucky’s weekend rotation for the Vanderbilt series. Now UK is trying to find his next role. Could a weekend bullpen spot be in his future? That is to be determined but Cleaver did earn a start in the penultimate midweek game of the season.

The outing was a short one.

Cleaver was pulled after needing 33 pitches to get through the first frame. The lefty allowed just two singles with one being a bunt hit by Louisville slugger Tague Davis. However, two walks led to a couple of free pass RBIs for the Cardinals.

Kentucky needed a bullpen game against a stacked Louisville lineup. That led to some rough moments with potentially eight innings to get through after Cleaver’s departure. Kentucky used nine pitchers, handed out 15 free passes, and recorded only five strikeouts. Louisville’s explosive lineup had five extra-base hits, but a lot of that power didn’t show up until later in the game. The totality of free passes just gave a good lineup too many run-scoring opportunities.

This pitching staff continues to have some rough moments against power conference competition when Jaxon Jelkin isn’t on the mound. A result that we have seen many times this season showed up again in a rivalry game.

Kentucky’s home run derby was not enough

Louisville is not having a good season. The Cardinals have a lot of work to do to even get into NCAA Tournament consideration. The pitching has been a struggle all season, but scoring runs hasn’t. The power in the lineup has a lot to do with that. Tague Davis could end this campaign with over 30 home runs. This team hits dingers.

Kentucky outslugged them on Tuesday.

True freshman Braxton Van Cleave continued his hot run at the plate with an opposite field home run that got Kentucky on the board in the second inning. Ethan Hindle followed that up with a three-run home run deep over the left field fence to give the Cats a 5-3 lead. Ryan Schwartz then belted a solo blast in the sixth inning that helped UK tie the game in that frame.

Wanna see a magic trick?@RyanSchwartz25 makes this baseball disappear.



M6 | 8-8 pic.twitter.com/Ppk52R7KGt — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 22, 2026

Kentucky also logged four doubles in the non-conference contest. The seven extra-base knocks came from six different hitters. The Cats left nine runners on base but did hit 4-14 (.286) with runners in scoring position. This was a good offensive outing for UK. It wasn’t enough because the pitching and defense kept getting this baseball team in a hole.

Now it’s back to the drawing board before a huge weekend series. Kentucky will likely need some more offensive outings like this one.

On Deck

Kentucky (26-13, 8-10) is in a rough stretch right now but will get an opportunity to bounce-back this weekend. South Carolina is not having a good season. The Gamecocks have already made a head coach change. Despite the losses piling up in Columbia, the next series will still be a Quad 2 opportunity for the Bat Cats.

UK has split the season series with Louisville. Now Nick Mingione‘s squad will attempt to win their first SEC series since the opener against Alabama. This team could use some big wins quickly.