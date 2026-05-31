Louisville Kings clinch final spot in UFL Playoffs
It only took one season for the Louisville Kings to make their first-ever playoffs.
Thanks to a loss from the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, the Kings have secured a spot in the 2026 United Football League postseason. Due to tiebreakers, Louisville (5-4) has also locked up the No. 3 overall seed with one more regular-season game remaining: a road matchup with the Columbus Aviators on Sunday night. Only four of the league’s eight teams make the UFL’s postseason.
Following a 0-3 start to their inaugural season, the Kings have since gone 5-1 and are riding a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s regular season finale. Once Louisville handed over the reins to Chandler Rogers (who played at Cal in college) as the starting quarterback following Week 4, success immediately followed. The Kings failed to score 30 points in any of the first four games, but Rogers has the Louisville offense averaging 30 points per game ever since he stepped in.
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Now, they’ll look to make a championship run. The UFL playoffs begin Sunday, June 7. Louisville will face the No. 2 St. Louis Battlehawks at 6:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
Fans have quickly bought into cheering for the Kings, too. More than 14,000 fans packed Lynn Family Stadium for the first-ever Louisville Kings game back in late April. The franchise averaged 11,000 fans per game for the regular season and totaled 56,000 combined fans for home games. A season that could have quickly gotten out of hand has turned into something special.
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