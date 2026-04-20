Louisville Kings release former Kentucky running back Benny Snell

Benny Snell‘s time with the Louisville Kings was short-lived.

After appearing in four games for the UFL’s new Kentucky-based franchise, Snell was released by the Kings on Sunday, according to WLKY’s Kent Taylor. The former UK running back carried the ball 31 times for 83 yards and caught six passes for 53 more yards this season, but failed to find the end zone.

Snell, 28, is now a free agent and is free to sign with any UFL team.

This move came on the heels of a rough 1-3 start for the Kings in their inaugural season. Louisville also traded starting quarterback Jason Bean to the DC Defenders for quarterback Mike DiLiello on Sunday. Soon after news broke of the decision to move on from Snell, he took to social media to clear his name. The Kings have been criticized this season for poor offensive line play, ranking dead last in rushing yards per game by a significant margin.

He wording it like it’s my fault 🤣🤣 W click bait https://t.co/J3HLEaGJiU — Mr SNELL YA LATER👋🏾 (@benny_snell) April 20, 2026

The Kings have now released both of their former Kentucky players from the roster this season, including wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., who was waived right before the season-opener.

Louisville picked up its first win of the season last week with a 24-22 win over the Houston Gamblers in overtime. The Kings will look to keep that momentum rolling this Sunday in a road matchup against the Dallas Renegades.