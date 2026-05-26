The Louisville Kings are Selling Tickets and Winning Big in the UFL

There were many reasons to be skeptical about the UFL’s venture into the city of Louisville. The Louisville Kings are turning spring football skeptics into believers.

I’ll admit it: I was one of those skeptics. A lot is happening in the city of Louisville in the springtime. Would people really be willing to carve out a Thurby night to go watch UFL football? Well, 10,456 people did.

Despite cold weather for the opener and a full day of rain for the regular season finale at Lynn Family Stadium, the Louisville Kings averaged 11k fans per game. In year one, the Louisville Kings drew just shy of 56,000 fans. When this team was known as the Memphis Showboats, they drew 54,000 to the Liberty Bowl over two seasons.

Louisville is one of the largest cities in America without a professional team in one of the four major sports. The UFL bet on the city’s appetite for high-level sports and is cashing in.

The Louisville Kings are Actually Good

Lynn Family Stadium is a great venue. Tickets are cheap. It’s a great social event for five nights in the spring. The fact that they’re drawing crowds doesn’t surprise me all that much. You know what’s surprising? The Louisville Kings are actually playing high-level football.

To describe the quality of football played in the Kings’ season opener as hot dog water would be a disservice to frankfurters.

Still thinking about this play. pic.twitter.com/EaehYZKeZz — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) May 25, 2026

The offense was inept. It looked like the quarterback had never thrown to his wide receivers. It was similar to JUCO football, but not as fun. In the junior college ranks, the offenses score tons of points because defenses lack discipline. In the UFL, the defense has the upper hand, thanks to elite athleticism. The offense has to earn it.

A week into the season, Chris Redman fired his offensive line coach. The Kings’ lost their first three games, then after clinching the franchise’s first victory, traded quarterback Jason Bean, the team’s top draft pick.

Instead of spiraling, the Louisville Kings became the hottest team in the UFL.

The Kings have won three straight games and now control their playoff destiny. A win in Sunday’s season finale at Columbus would put them into postseason play with a 6-4 record, a remarkable turnaround from the 0-3 start.

Chandler Rogers has been the catalyst for this turnaround. The former Cal quarterback is completing 62% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt. Before he took the job, the Kings had not scored 30 points in a game. Now, they’re averaging 30 points per game as Rogers regularly goes vertical to create explosive plays.

What once seemed like an inept sideshow has transformed into a fun season of spring football in Louisville. The Kings play an aggressive brand of football on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Now, they’re one win away from turning spring football into summer football with a UFL playoff run.

Next Game: Kings (-2.5) at Columbus, Sunday, 6:00 p.m. ET, FOX