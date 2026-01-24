Louisville Kings to Host Opening Game of 2026 UFL Season
Jaland Lowe might be out for the season, but he's finding ways to make an impact from the sidelines for this Kentucky men's basketball team. Not...Read Full Story
Ole Miss has a long history of losing at Rupp Arena. They also have a recent history of losing basketball games this season. It may be why Vegas...Read Full Story
The Wildcats took care of business against the Longhorns, but can they keep it up against the Rebels in Travis Perry's return to Rupp Arena? They'll...Read Full Story
In the revenue-sharing world, college athletic departments are searching for creative ways to generate as much revenue as possible to balance the...Read Full Story
We all know what's hitting this weekend as Snowmageddon takes on the Bluegrass with projections ranging anywhere from a foot to two between Saturday...Read Full Story
The thought of Travis Perry makes Malachi Moreno's blood boil and hearing his name makes his skin crawl. It's hard to process standing in the same...Read Full Story
As the eastern United States braces for the incoming winter storm, Meteorologist Madness has already taken over Kentucky. On Friday, the 11...Read Full Story
Everything is just different in the mountains, including middle school basketball. Last night, Emmalena and Carr Creek squared off in the A-Team...Read Full Story
