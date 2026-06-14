Louisville Kings win United Bowl in first season

Bob Redman won three state championships as the long-time head football coach at Louisville (Ky.) Male. Now his son, Chris Redman, has added more championship hardware to the family trophy case.

The Louisville Kings overcame an 0-3 start to the season to claim a UFL title in the United Bowl on Saturday.

KINGS TAKE THE CROWN 👑



Proud to be the 2026 United Bowl CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/tBPDrFjA9X — Louisville Kings (@UFLKings) June 13, 2026

Chris Redman, the former Louisville quarterback, led the Kings to a 23-20 win against the DC Defenders after trailing 16-7 at halftime on Saturday. This was the franchise’s sixth consecutive win. The Kings outscored the Defenders 20-4 in the second half despite getting beat in time of possession (31:18-28:42), total yards (319-261), yards per play (5.6-5.1), snaps (57-51), and rushing yards (262-180). However, the Kings won the turnover battle (3-2), scored a defensive touchdown, and got a 57-yard field goal from UFL star Tanner Brown.

Louisville overcame some turnovers from quarterback Chandler Rogers and got an efficient running game up in rolling in the second half. That allowed Redman’s squad to secure the victory.

Are they doing a celebration parade down Preston Highway next week? The good people in Hillview, Okolona, Camp Taylor, and Germantown are asking.

Highlights: Kings vs. Defenders

Miss the game on Saturday? Want to see the press conference and locker room celebration? We’ve got your covered. Smash that play button.

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