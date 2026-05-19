Louisville Native Kellan Hall is Officially a Five-Star, Top-Five Talent

One of the best high school football players in America is right in Kentucky’s backyard. Ever since he stepped on the recruiting scene, Kellan Hall has been generating buzz. After another strong spring, he’s officially turned that buzz into a fifth star on his recruiting profile.

In the latest update of the Rivals300 for the 2028 recruiting class, Hall is the No. 4 player in the country and the top-ranked defensive lineman in his class. He’s one of only four five-star prospects in the rising junior class.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Hall tells Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “It’s something every kid dreams of. Actually having it happen so early is something you only pray for with your family and God.”

A 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman, last fall he tallied 53 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks en route to CAL’s fourth-straight Class 3A State Championship. He also played on the offensive line for the Centurions.

“He’s dominant,” said CAL head coach Hunter Cantwell. “He just dominates on a high school football field. He takes over football games for us. There’s really nobody on the field that can compete at his level. When you have a guy like that, it’s easy to win a lot of football games.

“It’s almost becoming routine. ‘There’s Kellan in the backfield making a big play.’ We’re in a tight ballgame and need a big play or someone to step up and there is Kellan again. He’s so elite. You just, at this point, come to expect it.”

The numbers and tape are impressive. What he’s done at camps has really reinforced the belief by scouts that this guy is the real deal. He was the DL MVP at the Rivals Nashville Camp, then earned an Under Armour All-American Game invite a week later in Columbus. Even against players who are a year older, Hall is clearly one of the top performers every time he steps onto the field.

BEST ON BEST😤



Tupelo (MS) elite OT Antonio Berry vs. Christian Academy of Louisville (KY) elite DL Kellan Hall (2028) faced off in a three-rep matchup at Rivals Nashville Camp



Who won? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nOvoiOwGWN — Rivals High School (@RivalsHS) April 28, 2026

Kentucky’s Pursuit if Kellan Hall

The rankings will fluctuate between now and signing day. If Hall is the fourth-ranked player in the class, he’ll be the highest-ranked player from Kentucky since Seneca Driver, the Boyle County senior-to-be who’s the No. 15 player in his class. Driver is an Oklahoma commit because the old coaching staff put Will Stein behind the 8-ball. The Wildcats aren’t letting that happen with Hall.

The five-star prospect from Louisville made a couple of trips to Lexington this spring, visiting for Junior Day and a spring practice. Hall could feel the energy and the hunger from the young coaching staff.

“One thing that stood out to me was the individual and heartfelt time I spent with the coaches,” Hall told KSR+ after an unofficial visit. “They shared their idea and plan of how they see me, what role they see me in, and how important it is for me to commit there. It’s nice to see that I’m wanted at a place like Kentucky. I can see they have a plan to get back on track, and not just to be an SEC top team, but to be a playoff-contending and national-championship-contending team. It’s nice to see all of that behind the scenes. They’re trying to build something special over there at Cat Nation.”

This recruitment has a long way to go, but Kentucky has seemingly wedged its foot in the door. All of the big brand names — Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma — are in pursuit. Fending off the challengers will not be simple, but Kentucky has plenty of connections to the CAL coaching staff, and they made a strong first impression.

It’s also worth remembering that Kellan Hall will not sign to play college football for 19 more months. Until then, you’re going to hear a lot about this talented football player from Kentucky.

Ryan Walls, IOL, Murray

No. 70 overall, No. 5 IOL, No. 2 KY

Grayden Reid, CB, Louisville Atherton

No. 11, No. 13 CB, No. 3 KY

John Paul Carrico, OT, Owensboro Catholic

No. 184, No. 21 OT, No. 4 KY