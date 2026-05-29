Louisville spoke with Milan Momcilovic on Friday, but Kentucky still has highest offer

The Milan Momcilovic sweepstakes continue with a decision expected to come between now and the end of the weekend. KSR’s Matt Jones posted an update on the situation Friday afternoon.

“Louisville zoomed today with Milan,” Jones wrote on social media. “I am told their offer remains the same, which is likely slightly less of a number than Kentucky. Arizona is also less as well.

“Kentucky has done all it can so now it’s just whether Milan wants to play here.”

It’s well-documented that Momcilovic’s finalists include Kentucky, Louisville, and Arizona. Not long after news broke of the Iowa State transfer’s decision to remove his name from the NBA Draft pool on Wednesday night, Mark Pope‘s Wildcats were soon deemed the favorite by national writers. Kentucky has been reported as the team that can offer Momcilovic the most money, and Jones confirms that in his post.

Adding to that, KSR’s Jack Pilgrim reports that Kentucky also spoke with Momcilovic over Zoom on Friday. He has more information over on KSR+.

Louisville zoomed today with Milan. I am told their offer remains the same, which is likely slightly less of a number than Kentucky. Arizona is also less as well



Kentucky has done all it can so now it’s just whether Milan wants to play here. — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 29, 2026

Momcilovic’s fit at Kentucky is easy to see. There is a need for more outside shooting as the roster is currently constructed. Coming off a junior season in 2025-26 that saw him shoot 48.7 percent on 7.5 three-pointers per game with the Cyclones, he’s an ideal match for Pope’s offense as a 6-foot-8 wing. Momcilovic can absorb a good chunk of the scoring load with his ability to knock down shots at all three levels. Couple that with Kentucky being able to offer the most money, and it makes sense why the ‘Cats are viewed as the current favorites.

But we’ve seen how quickly things can change in these recruitments — not just relating to Kentucky, either. The longer this drags out, the longer the likes of Louisville and Arizona can keep their foot in the door. A decision shouldn’t be too far away, though.